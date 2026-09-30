The UK government published guidance on who qualifies to bring dependants when working for a recognised international organisation in the UK

Eligible individuals may be exempt from immigration control and allowed to stay in the country for the duration of their post

It is noteworthy that qualifying dependants include a spouse, civil partner, or children under 18 living in the same household

The United Kingdom government has released its official guidance naming the categories of people who are eligible to bring dependants into the country under international organisation arrangements.

According to the guidance, an individual must be an employee, official, or representative of a recognised international organisation listed on GOV.UK to qualify under this route.

UK names three categories of foreigners who can bring dependants to the country. Photo credit: Minemero, WPA Pool

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UK: Who can bring dependants

The UK sets out three categories of people who may bring dependants, subject to the terms of the international organisation's agreement with the UK government:

1. An employee of a recognised international organisation.

2. An official of a recognised international organisation.

3. A representative of a recognised international organisation.

Each of these individuals may bring a qualifying partner or child who lives in their household as a dependant, but only where this is permitted under the relevant legislation or agreement held with that international organisation.

UK: What counts as a qualifying dependant

For this arrangement, a dependant is defined as a husband, wife, or civil partner of the eligible person, or a child under the age of 18.

Beyond the right to bring dependants, those who qualify under this route may also be exempt from immigration control in the UK and may be permitted to remain in the country for the full duration of their posting, depending on the scope of the agreement between their organisation and the UK government.

The guidance applies in 2026 and is intended to clarify the immigration position of international organisation staff and their families seeking to live in the UK during an official posting.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had listed three long-term visitor visa options for frequent travellers and stated the fees.

Countries that need visa for UK landside transit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had published the countries whose citizens need a visa for landside transit.

The list, published by the UK government on its official website, covers nationals from regions spanning Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Americas.

Landside transit refers to passing through a UK port of entry in a way that requires clearing immigration, as opposed to airside transit, which allows passengers to remain in the international area of an airport without going through UK border control.

Source: Legit.ng