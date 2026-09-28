A brief moment between Ooni of Ife and one of his Oloris at the 2026 Olojo Festival caught the attention of social media users

The monarch appeared visibly serious and tired, responding to his queen's traditional greeting with only a nod

Many Nigerians began speculating about the moment, though others pointed to the king's demanding spiritual seclusion as context

A fleeting interaction between the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and one of his queens at the 2026 Olojo Festival has sparked widespread chatter online.

During the event, one of the Oloris approached the monarch, offered her traditional greeting and posed alongside him for photographs.

Ooni of Ife’s unexpected reaction to his Oloris at event sparks buzz. Credit: Ooni of Ife

Source: Instagram

However, the Ooni appeared unusually serious and visibly fatigued, responding to her greeting with little more than a nod. The moment was caught on camera and quickly made its way across social media, where reactions ranged from concern to curiosity.

Olojo Festival Ritual Behind the Ooni's Fatigue

Some observers were quick to point out that the Ooni had just emerged from a seven-day spiritual seclusion, a customary requirement ahead of the Olojo Festival.

The festival itself is known to involve the wearing of an exceptionally heavy ceremonial crown and a series of intense ritual processes, all of which take a physical toll on the monarch.

Despite this context, many Nigerians continued to dissect the clip, reading into every expression and gesture between the king and his queens.

What fans said about the Ooni's reaction

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@amaxingayluxury commented:

"No, the festival involves him carrying a very heavy crown; he just got back from doing that, and he is expected to be very tired. That festival involves some heavy ritual processes, so he is expected to be quite tired."

@richkid_momma reacted:

"Baba is stressed; you can see that in his face 🤷🏼‍♀️😆"

@tess_yworld wrote:

"Maybe because they came in late!"

@edei_14 shared:

"Well, he used eye to ask Olorr Ronke to stand close to him 😂😂😂"

@first_rated_gist said:

"WHAT IS REALLY GOING ON?"

@yemigoke commented:

"Obinrin o ri aye wa oloun.... I thought women know their worth... But na lie!.... This video is a typical example of women with achievement Goan queue up as 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th wife... Wah do you expect the man to do, e go use Una catch cruise dada publicly e por Lori line 'On a straight line😂'"

Ooni of Ife sparks buzz with unexpected reaction to his Oloris at event. Credit: Ooni of Ife

Source: Twitter

Olori Ashley speaks about her son's position

Legit.ng reported that Olori Folashade shared a lovely video to capture her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media.

In the clip, she shared how her baby bump grew till she had her baby in her hands. She gushed over the gift.

In the caption of her post, she said her son was the crowned prince of Ife and shared the reason for her bold claims.

Source: Legit.ng