Nollywood filmmaker Kazim Adeoti shared photos and clips from an outing with his first wife Funsho's daughters in Minnesota

The post, shared on Sunday, September 27, 2026, showed the filmmaker bonding with his girls during a casual day out in the US

Mercy Aigbe dropped love emojis in the comment section as the post drew warm reactions from fans

Nollywood filmmaker Kazim Adeoti warmed hearts online after sharing a series of photos and clips from a fun outing with his daughters from his first marriage to Funsho, captioning the post with a sweet note about cherishing simple moments.

"A little outing with my girls, making memories and enjoying the simple moments together. Minnesota vibes ❤️❤️❤️," the filmmaker wrote.

Mercy Aigbe's husband Kazim Adeoti shares clips and pictures of himself and his daughters. Credit: realmercyaigbe/asiwajucoulture

Source: Instagram

The post, shared on Sunday, September 27, 2026, showed the group enjoying what appeared to be a casual day out near a nautical-themed food truck, soaking in the Minnesota atmosphere.

What caught many followers' eyes was the reaction from Mercy Aigbe, Kazim's second wife. The Nollywood actress dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section, a gesture that racked up 305 likes and drew three replies on its own.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kazim's first wife, Funsho, made headlines following a cryptic post she shared on social media days after he surprised Aigbe in Canada.

Fans commend Mercy Aigbe's husband Kazim Adeoti as he hangs out with his first wife's daughters. Credit: kazimadeoti.

Source: Instagram

See Kazim Adeoti's Minnesota post as he spends time with his daughters here:

What fans said about Kazim Adeoti

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users on Instagram. Read them below:

@wholelifewithnurseyemi wrote:

"Oluwa e se o! Many more blessings and grace ❤️❤️"

@busolami1104 commented:

"Best Dad"

@damilolarahmat stated:

"A proud and responsible father"

@rashida42121 shared:

"May Allah continue to bless you and your entire family in shaa Allah biKudiratulahi 🙏"

@adekazeem22 wrote:

"God bless you sir! Remind me so much about my own Dad too. May God bless him and may he live long in perfect health and happiness. Amin. Well done sir"

Mercy Aigbe shares why she dumped Christianity

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.

She spoke about how religion helped her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti. She also talked about Adekaz's first wife kicking against her marriage to her husband.

Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one, as she has always been liberal with religion.

Source: Legit.ng