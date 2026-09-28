Nigeria’s domestic refineries received 683,000 barrels of crude oil daily in August 2026, up 16.75% from 585,000 barrels per day in July

Dangote Refinery’s petrol supply rose by 39% to 35.9 million litres daily, while Nigeria’s petrol imports fell by 26% to 14.6 million litres per day

The refinery recorded 105.21% average capacity utilisation and produced petrol, diesel and aviation fuel for both local consumption and export

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Crude oil supplies to Nigerian domestic refineries increased significantly in August 2026, as local processing facilities received an average of 683,000 barrels per day (b/d), according to the latest industry data.

The figure represents a 16.75 per cent increase from the 585,000 b/d supplied to domestic refineries in July, according to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Nigeria Gets More Petrol From Dangote Refinery as Crude Supply to Local Refineries Surges

Source: UGC

The regulator disclosed this in its August 2026 Midstream and Downstream Sector Factsheet, which highlighted increased crude availability and higher domestic petrol production during the month.

Local petrol supply rises as imports fall

The increase in crude supply coincided with stronger petrol receipts in August.

Nigeria’s average daily petrol receipts rose by 11 per cent to 50.5 million litres per day (ml/d), compared with 45.5ml/d recorded in July.

Domestic petrol supply accounted for 35.9ml/d in August, representing a 39 per cent increase from the 25.8ml/d supplied locally in July.

At the same time, petrol imports declined by 26 per cent, falling from 19.7ml/d in July to 14.6ml/d in August.

The NMDPRA data also showed a sharp drop in diesel imports, which fell from 7.9ml/d in July to 1.3ml/d in August.

However, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports increased during the period, rising from 0.9 million litres per day in July to 1.3ml/d in August.

Dangote refinery boosts PMS production

The Dangote Refinery recorded an average capacity utilisation of 105.21 per cent in August, according to the NMDPRA report.

The refinery produced an average of 41.94ml/d of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 18.01ml/d of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, and 24.48ml/d of aviation fuel, also known as ATK.

Of its PMS output, 35.87ml/d was supplied to the Nigerian market, while 9.73ml/d was exported.

For AGO, domestic receipts stood at 12.37ml/d, while exports reached 8.75ml/d.

Nigeria Gets More Petrol From Dangote Refinery as Crude Supply to Local Refineries Surges

Source: UGC

The refinery recorded 3.07ml/d in domestic ATK receipts, compared with 21.30ml/d exported during the month.

The facility ended August with stocks of 360.4 million litres of PMS, 137.2 million litres of AGO and 133.3 million litres of ATK.

The latest figures indicate that the Dangote Refinery supplied a larger share of petrol to the domestic market in August, while Nigeria's reliance on imported petrol continued to decline.

Source: Legit.ng