Kamo State's mother appeared on a podcast and spoke about how Funke Akindele has shaped her son's career

She revealed that Funke Akindele is like a mother figure to Kamo State and that the two remain in close contact

Kamo State's mum addressed public speculation about the pair, urging people to stop making assumptions

Kamo State's mother has stepped forward to address growing speculation about her son's relationship with Nollywood filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele, setting the record straight during a recent podcast appearance.

Speaking candidly, she recounted how the professional connection between the two began, explaining that someone reached out to Kamo State about a role on Funke Akindele's set.

Kamo State’s mum speaks on her son’s relationship with Funke Akindele. Credit: @Kamostate, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

She described the encounter as a turning point in her son's career.

"It was someone that called Kamo that he is needed on Actress Funke Akindele's set. You know, whenever they want to produce a movie, they always look for who is good in each roles, and you all know Kamo already had fans and followers too but meeting Actress Funke Akindele changed his life and career positively, he became widely accepted more," she said.

A Bond That Goes Beyond the Screen

According to Kamo State's mother, the relationship between her son and the veteran actress has grown into something far more personal than a working partnership. She described Funke Akindele as a maternal figure in his life, one who remains actively involved and supportive.

She confirmed the two are still very much in each other's lives, noting that they visit regularly and maintain constant communication. She also revealed that Funke Akindele is fully aware of the details surrounding Kamo State's upcoming film project and has thrown her full support behind it.

"Funke Akindele is just like a Mother to Kamo State, they both love and respect each other. Funke is always supportive of Kamo. She knows about everything going on with Kamo's movie. They are still close; they still visit each other and they talk 24/7," she said.

Mum Asks Public to Stop Speculating

Kamo State's mother did not hold back when addressing those reading into the nature of their bond. She urged members of the public to stop interfering in what she described as a genuine, wholesome relationship built on mutual respect.

She acknowledged that Funke Akindele has a busy schedule of her own, including a film set to hit cinemas soon, but made clear that this has not created any distance between the two.

"People should stop poke-nosing into their affairs. They own each other. Funke gave Kamo 100 percent support on this movie and I'm aware," she said, before adding: "Funke Akindele has always been supportive to my son, they are still very close. People need to stop making assumptions about the two of them."

Watch the viral interview with:

Kamo State’s mum finally speaks about son’s bond with Funke Akindele. Photos: @kamo_state/@funkeakindelejenifa/IG.

Source: Instagram

Erekere 'steals' Funke Akindele's phone

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele was one of the notable faces who showed up early to celebrate with Kamo State and his wife during the naming ceremony of their newborn baby.

A clip from the event that sparked laughter online showed the hilarious moment between Funke and skit maker Erekere, known for his comedic habit of "stealing" from people in his videos.

During prayers at the naming ceremony, Funke could be seen jokingly clutching her purse tightly and keeping it away from Erekere while side-eyeing him with suspicion

Source: Legit.ng