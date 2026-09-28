Legit.ng officially acknowledged as a 3MTT Media Partner under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy

Legit.ng to tell stories that spotlight 3MTT fellows, their impact, and how the programme rewrites societal change

The partnership will also enable Legit.ng to explore internships and full-time roles for 3MTT fellows in digital media, content creation, and data analytics

Legit.ng has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to become an official media partner of the Federal Government's flagship digital skills initiative, the Three Million Technical Talent ( 3MTT ) programme.

The agreement makes Legit.ng an officially acknowledged 3MTT Media Partner under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

Legit.ng Becomes Official Media Partner of the Federal Government's 3MTT Programme

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The partnership is built around storytelling. Legit.ng will tell the stories of fellows whose careers and businesses have taken off through the programme, and explain what the results mean for ordinary Nigerians.

The newsroom has already started. It reported on Linia Finance , a fintech founded by Cohort 1 fellow Bassey Asuquo, which has raised more than ₦50 million in grants and prizes and is nearly 90% staffed by 3MTT fellows and alumni.

Legit.ng Opens Its Doors to Fellows

The agreement also brings Legit.ng into the 3MTT employer network. As a preferred employer partner, it gets early access to the talent pool in digital media, content creation, data analytics and IT support.

Both sides will explore internships and full time roles for fellows.

3MTT says its fellows, spread across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, include people fluent in Nigeria's indigenous languages, a strength for research in hard-to-reach areas.

3MTT Set Out to Make Nigeria a Talent Exporter

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy launched 3MTT in December 2023, starting with 30,000 fellows chosen across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Its aim is to make Nigeria a net exporter of technical talent.

The programme has grown quickly. It says it has trained more than 160,000 fellows across three cohorts, with more than 1.87 million people registered, in skills including software development, AI, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

In March 2026 the Ministry launched the 3MTT Partner Network with a €5 million European Union commitment. Minister Bosun Tijani said Nigeria "is building the talent infrastructure that Africa needs".

Partners include MTN, Microsoft, Google, Airtel and Moniepoint, and the programme puts its 2026 delivery budget above ₦10 billion.

The Next Phase Is About Employment

After training, the harder question is employment. In May, 3MTT opened applications for a Talent Registry with Skill Ladders and NITDA, listing more than 3,000 tech roles with a minimum monthly pay of ₦150,000.

The 3MTT and NJFP Placement Initiative , supported by the European Union, UNDP and the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme, gives employers access to vetted fellows at no cost. Microsoft and Airtel are already engaging with fellows.

Fellows are also building for themselves. The National Impact Challenge drew more than 2,500 submissions from every state and the capital. Minister Tijani said the fellows "are not waiting for opportunities; they are creating them".

Source: Legit.ng