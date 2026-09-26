Kamo State has expressed gratitude to Funke Akindele after the actress publicly promoted his new movie, Starlomo

Akindele’s post came after some fans questioned her absence from the film’s premiere and wondered why she was not present to support her colleague

Kamo responded emotionally, praying for Akindele and her children while thanking her for her continued support

Nollywood actor and skit maker Kamo State has reacted to a public show of support from senior colleague Funke Akindele after fans questioned her absence from the premiere of his new movie, Starlomo.

The actress had not attended the premiere, a detail that caught the attention of some fans online.

However, Akindele later made her position clear in another way.

Kamo State expresses gratitude to Funke Akindele after the actress publicly promoted his new movie, Starlomo. Photos: @kamo_state/@funkeakindelejenifa/IG.

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele promotes Starlomo

Akindele took to Instagram to share the trailer for Kamo State’s movie with her followers.

She encouraged fans to visit the cinema and watch the film, describing it as a good movie while publicly wishing the actor success at the box office.

Her gesture appeared to answer some of the questions surrounding her absence from the premiere.

Kamo State sends emotional message

Kamo State was visibly grateful for the support and took to Instagram on Saturday, September 26, to appreciate the actress.

“Iyamiiii have spoken, Iyamiiiiiiii thank you so so much, God bless you for all you do,” he wrote.

The actor went further to pray for Akindele’s children, asking that they find favour wherever they go.

“Your children shall find favor everywhere they go too,” Kamo added.

He ended his message by repeatedly thanking Akindele and expressing his gratitude.

Read Kamo State's Instagram post about Funke Akindele here:

Reactions trail Kamo State's post about Funke Akindele

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@thesavvygirll stated:

"You deserve all the support and more!!! This project is a success in Jesus' name. Amen"

@ayosojumiadeniyi shared:

"BLESS YOU, Kamo!!! Ori awon omo eran tun gbona waaaaa!!! You actually cannot dictate when and how people will do things. Only OJU AYE people can do that one "for the sake of peace" and Lafunky no dey do oju aye. She will do it at the time she will do it. Congratulations once again, Kamo State. You finally heeded her push, that you should stretch beyond your comfort zone. The rest of us are watching you and learning from you, too. STAR LOMO is blessed!!! "

Komo asks that Funke Akindele find favour wherever they go. Photos: @kamo_state/@funkeakindelejenifa/IG.

Source: Instagram

Erekere 'steals' Funke Akindele's phone

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele was one of the notable faces who showed up early to celebrate with Kamo State and his wife during the naming ceremony of their newborn baby.

A clip from the event that sparked laughter online showed the hilarious moment between Funke and skit maker Erekere, known for his comedic habit of "stealing" from people in his videos.

During prayers at the naming ceremony, Funke could be seen jokingly clutching her purse tightly and keeping it away from Erekere while side-eyeing him with suspicion

Source: Legit.ng