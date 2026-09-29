Some countries require applicants to disclose previous visa refusals or provide details about unsuccessful applications.

Providing false information or deliberately hiding relevant immigration history can create more serious immigration problems

A previous visa refusal does not automatically prevent an applicant from applying again in every country, and Legit.ng has shared what the rules for US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and Australia say regarding visa denials

A visa refusal can be disappointing, particularly for Nigerians planning to travel, study or relocate abroad.

However, what happens after a refusal depends on the country, the reason for the decision and what an applicant does when submitting a new application.

A previous visa refusal does not always prevent you from applying again. Stock image for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: Andrey Popov, Bet_Noire

Source: Getty Images

Here are 10 things the official rules and guidance say about previous visa refusals in the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

1. UK

1. Previous visa refusals may need to be disclosed

The UK's Home Office guidance says previous refusals of entry clearance or permission can be relevant information that an applicant may need to disclose, depending on the circumstances.

It also says whether failing to disclose information amounts to non-disclosure depends on the context of the application.

2. Hiding relevant information can create a bigger problem

The guidance says deliberately withholding relevant information or providing false information can lead decision-makers to consider refusal on grounds of deception or false representations.

Applicants should therefore provide complete and truthful information when questions about previous immigration history are relevant to their application.

2. US

3. A previous refusal does not necessarily prevent you from applying again

The US Department of State says a person whose visa application has been refused may reapply.

Except in cases involving a refusal under Section 221(g), applicants generally need to submit a new application and pay another application fee.

4. The reason for the previous refusal matters when applying again

For example, applicants refused under Section 214(b) may reapply but should present significant changes in circumstances or new information.

The department also says fraud or willful misrepresentation of a material fact can result in permanent ineligibility unless a waiver is available.

3. Canada

5. Canada checks immigration history using information from other countries

Canada says visa applicants can be screened using biometric information against immigration data involving its Migration 5 partners: Canada, the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

The country also says applicants can be screened against US immigration information using fingerprints and biographic details.

6. Deliberate fraud can result in a five-year ban

Canada says evidence of deliberate fraud can lead to an automatic five-year ban from applying.

Applicants should therefore provide truthful and consistent information about their previous immigration applications and history.

A visa refusal does not necessarily mean your next application will be rejected. Photo credit: Andrey Popov

Source: Getty Images

4. Australia

7. Some Australian visa applications specifically ask about previous visa refusals

Australia's Form 866C, which is used for protection visa applications, asks applicants whether they have ever been refused a visa by a country other than Australia.

This means previous international visa history is specifically relevant to that application.

8. Applicants may have to explain the previous refusal

Applicants who answer yes are asked to provide details including the date, country and circumstances of the refusal.

The form also asks whether the applicant has previously applied to enter another country and requires details about the application and its outcome.

5. New Zealand

9. New Zealand asks applicants to disclose visa refusals by other countries

Immigration New Zealand says applicants who have ever had a visa application declined by another country should provide a copy of the refusal letter from that country's immigration authority.

If the letter is unavailable, the applicant can provide an explanation of why the application was unsuccessful.

10. Previous applications can be considered when assessing a new application

New Zealand says immigration officers consider information from previous applications when deciding whether an applicant's intentions are genuine.

Applicants should therefore be prepared to explain previous immigration applications and refusals rather than leaving out relevant information.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had listed eight countries whose visitors could lose their Visa Waiver Program eligibility.

US announces new visa rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had announced new visa rules and listed reasons Nigerians might be denied visa applications.

In updated guidance published by the U.S. Department of State, the agency explained that every visa application is assessed individually under U.S. immigration laws, with consular officers making the final decision after reviewing an applicant's eligibility.

According to the Department of State, most applicants are required to attend an interview at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate, where a consular officer evaluates whether they qualify for the visa category they have applied for.

Source: Legit.ng