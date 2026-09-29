The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs flagged a circulating flyer advertising a ₦35,000 National Cash Transfer registration as fake

The fraudulent flyer claimed applicants could complete a 30-second registration and receive ₦35,000 instantly

The ministry urged Nigerians to rely only on verified official channels for information about government interventions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has warned Nigerians to ignore a viral flyer circulating online that promises a ₦35,000 National Cash Transfer payment to members of the public.

The ministry posted the warning on Monday, September 29, 2026, stamping the word "FAKE" over images of the flyer and advising the public not to act on it.

Humanitarian ministry warns the public about fake ₦35,000 cash transfer scam. Photo credit: @fmha_pa

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a post shared via the ministry's official X account @fmha_pa on Monday, September 28, 2026.

The fraudulent flyer, which appears to target Hausa-speaking Nigerians given its use of the phrase "DANNA YANZU KA NEMA TALLAFI" — meaning "Click now to get assistance" — claims that a ₦35,000 financial assistance application is open.

It tells potential victims they can complete registration in 30 seconds, verify their details, and receive the money immediately.

How the fake ₦35,000 flyer works

The flyer is branded under the name "RRR NCTO National Cash Transfer" and includes a button directing users to click a link.

This is a pattern consistent with phishing schemes designed to harvest personal or financial details from unsuspecting members of the public.

The ministry did not confirm whether any Nigerians had already fallen victim to the scam but stressed that the public should rely only on verified official government channels for updates on social intervention programmes.

Reactions to the ministry's warning

The post drew responses from Nigerians who used the opportunity to raise separate grievances about the ministry's operations.

@habibuML wrote:

"You better do something that will convince people before it's too late. Election is coming ooo."

@DanielM50245821 commented:

"The ministry that cannot even pay npower beneficiaries 😊😊"

N33.75bn cash transfer: 3.29m Nigerians cannot be verified

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Auditor-General says there is not enough evidence to prove that N33.75 billion in cash transfers reached 3.29 million genuine beneficiaries in 2023

Auditors said missing beneficiary records and REMITA statements prevented them from verifying the payments.

The NCTO was asked to account for the funds or refund any amount that cannot be properly verified.

Source: Legit.ng