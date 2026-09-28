Bishop Ibro Zion publicly called out VeryDarkMan over remarks he made about Apostle Arome Osayi, accusing the activist of crossing a line

The clergyman defended Arome's background in Nigeria's petrochemical industry and his comments about Nigeria's role in end-time Christian revival

Bishop Zion listed several Nigerian ministers with global impact while arguing that churches contribute more to Nigeria than the federal government

Bishop Ibro Zion has come out strongly against social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), over comments the latter made about Apostle Arome Osayi.

In a lengthy post shared on his Facebook page on September 27, 2026, the clergyman accused VDM of disrespecting the preacher and showing a lack of empathy, particularly regarding remarks about Arome's facial appearance.

Bishop Ibro Zion challenges VDM over Apostle Arome Osayi controversy and highlights pastors’ contributions to Nigeria. Photo: apst.ibrozion/verydarkblackman/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

The dispute is part of a broader ongoing clash between VDM and supporters of Apostle Arome, which began after the activist criticised the preacher's statements about Nigeria's place in Christian revival and the country's relationship with technological development.

Bishop Zion defends Apostle Arome Osayi

Bishop Zion pushed back on the suggestion that Arome Osayi was uninformed about industry or technology, noting that the preacher had risen to an executive level within Nigeria's petrochemical sector before stepping away to pursue ministry.

He also addressed VDM's remarks about Apostle Arome's appearance, pointing out that the apostle had openly spoken about a childhood condition that affected his look.

Bishop Zion argued that Arome Osayi, being an American citizen with a functioning ministry in the United States and having travelled extensively, clearly had access to quality healthcare and was not in need of VDM's suggestions about hospitals in China.

On the matter of Nigeria's role in Christian revival, Bishop Zion said Apostle Arome was speaking from a faith-based perspective and was not making a claim on behalf of every Nigerian citizen.

To support his argument, the bishop listed several Nigerian ministers whose reach has extended far beyond the country's borders, including Pastor Jerry Eze, Apostle Joshua Selman, Pastor William Kumuyi, Apostle Johnson Suleman and Dr Paul Enenche.

He also referenced the late Prophet T.B. Joshua, who he said held an open-air crusade in Israel, something he described as unprecedented globally.

Bishop Ibro Zion addresses VDM’s remarks about Apostle Arome Osayi and highlights the influence of Nigerian pastors. Photo: apst.ibrozion/verydarkblackman/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

Pastors doing more than Nigerian government, Bishop Zion says

Bishop Zion went further, arguing that Nigerian churches have made substantial contributions to education, healthcare, charity and entrepreneurship, insisting that pastors are doing more for the country than the federal government.

He cited Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's technology ventures, Pastor Jerry Eze's entrepreneurship funding for young Nigerians and the OPM founder's free scholarship programme as examples.

While acknowledging that he had previously praised VDM for his advocacy work, including a presentation at a Nigerian Bar Association gathering where the activist addressed insecurity, Bishop Zion said the remarks about Arome were a step too far.

In his words:

"VDM YOU HAVE TAKEN THIS YOUR CHARADE TOO FAR!! First you showed lack of empathy and lack of respect to my brother Apostle Arome Osayi... Fact check very well and discover that pastors are the ones even impacting this nation much more than the Federal Government... What you succeeded to do with this content is discredit yourself as the revered VDM that we thought is making positive impact. You just YEYE yourself VDM."

He signed off the post with a prayer for VDM and identified himself as

"THE DIGITAL BISHOP."

Check out Bishop Zion's Facebook post addressing VDM over Apostle Arome Osayi's matter below:

Apostle Arome Osayi takes action amid backlash over viral sermon

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Arome Osayi faced backlash after his sermon about Nigeria’s national calling and spiritual revival went viral on social media.

VeryDarkMan and Solomon Buchi criticised different aspects of his message, questioning the role of religion in Nigeria’s development and moral conduct.

Amid the growing criticism, Arome Osayi took swift action by disabling comments on his social media page.

Source: Legit.ng