Uzbekistan published an official list of countries whose citizens qualify for an unlimited visa-free entry into the country

The list covers eight nations, all of which are former Soviet states or part of the broader post-Soviet region

Citizens from the listed countries can stay in Uzbekistan under the visa-free arrangement without any time restriction on their visit

Uzbekistan has officially named eight countries whose citizens are entitled to enter the Central Asian nation without a visa for an unlimited period of time.

The announcement was published on the country's official website, which lists the nations covered under what it describes as an unlimited visa-free regime.

Uzbekistan announces 8 countries whose citizens can enter visa-free for unlimited period. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

Unlimited visa-free access to Uzbekistan

The full statement reads:

"List of countries for whose citizens a visa-free regime has been introduced in the Republic of Uzbekistan" under the category "Unlimited duration."

According to the official list, the eight countries whose citizens can enter Uzbekistan without a visa for an unrestricted period are:

1. Republic of Azerbaijan

2. Georgia

3. Republic of Armenia

4. Republic of Belarus

5. Republic of Kazakhstan

6. Republic of Moldova

7. Russian Federation

8. Ukraine

All eight countries on the list share historical and geographic ties with Uzbekistan, largely as former republics of the Soviet Union or nations within the post-Soviet sphere.

What unlimited visa-free entry means

Unlike standard visa-free arrangements that cap stays at 30, 60, or 90 days, Uzbekistan's unlimited category places no stated time restriction on how long qualifying nationals can remain in the country. This offers considerably greater flexibility compared to typical short-stay exemptions seen in most bilateral travel agreements.

Citizens of countries not appearing on the list, including those from across Africa, Asia, Western Europe, and the Americas, are not covered under this arrangement and would need to check Uzbekistan's standard visa requirements before travelling.

Taiwan: Countries eligible for free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Taiwan had published its official list of 57 countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa and stay for up to 90 days in 2026.

Eswatini was the only African country on the list, allowing its citizens to travel to Taiwan for tourism, business, or transit without obtaining a visa in advance.

Source: Legit.ng