The Airline Operators have threatened to shut down domestic flight operations if labour unions disrupt or picket any of their member airlines again

The warning follows the August 11 disruption of flights at Lagos and Abuja airports, which cost Air Peace an estimated loss of more than N2 billion

The AON said the disruptions could also hurt passengers, airline businesses and investor confidence in Nigeria’s aviation sector

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has issued a major warning to labour unions, saying domestic airlines may shut down flight operations across the country if any of its members is picketed again.

The airline body said it would no longer tolerate what it described as unlawful interference with airline operations, following the disruption of flights by labour unions at major Nigerian airports.

Flight Crisis Looms as Nigerian Airlines Threaten Total Shutdown, Give Reason

Source: UGC

Airlines threaten to ground flights

The AON issued the warning in a communiqué after its general meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The association said it stands firmly with Air Peace and other member airlines against actions that could threaten the safety of passengers, workers and aircraft.

The warning follows the August 11 disruption of Air Peace operations at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminals 1 and 2 in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Labour unions had blocked access to departure terminals during the protest over alleged unpaid Ticket Sales Charges (TSC) and concerns over workers' unionisation.

It declared:

"To this end, therefore, the AON would like to state in unequivocal terms that should the events of August 11, 2026, repeat themselves again against any domestic airline, the entire AON member airlines will immediately shut down operations."

According to the AON, the incident exposed major weaknesses in airport security and emergency response procedures.

The association called for an immediate review of security arrangements at airports, particularly the response of Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel to disruptions.

It also alleged that some union members had assaulted airline workers, describing such incidents as a serious threat to a safe operating environment.

Air Peace loses over N2bn

The AON said airlines suffered huge financial losses during the August disruption, with Air Peace alone recording more than 70 affected flights and estimated losses of over N2 billion.

United Nigeria Airlines also had more than 30 flights disrupted, affecting about 13,000 passengers.

The airlines were forced to rebook passengers, provide accommodation, issue refunds, reposition crew and reschedule aircraft, creating additional costs for operators already dealing with high fuel and foreign exchange-related maintenance expenses.

The AON said the disruption went beyond Lagos and Abuja because both airports serve as major hubs connecting passengers to other destinations across Nigeria.

It warned that similar action in the future could have an even wider impact on domestic air travel.

Disruptions could hurt aviation investment

The airline operators also expressed concern that airport disruptions could weaken investor confidence in Nigeria's aviation industry.

According to the AON, aircraft lessors that had recently shown interest in the Nigerian market could reconsider their plans because of concerns over the ease with which airline operations could be disrupted.

Flight Crisis Looms as Nigerian Airlines Threaten Total Shutdown, Give Reason

Source: UGC

The association also pushed back against criticism over frequent flight delays and cancellations.

It said airlines have no financial interest in deliberately delaying or cancelling flights because such disruptions result in significant revenue losses and damage their reputation.

The AON maintained that many delays and cancellations in Nigeria are caused by factors outside airlines' control.

Source: Legit.ng