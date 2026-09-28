There is a Hausa expression: Kunkurru ya so dambe, ba shi da yasa. The tortoise wants to fight with his fists, but he has no fingers. It means impotent rage. A creature full of fury with no capacity to act.

Feed that sentence to the AI fact-checking or translation tools now being adopted in Nigerian newsrooms. The system will not tell you it is confused. It will return a result, probably wrong, delivered with full confidence.

That is not a minor technical glitch. That is an editorial problem. And I can show you exactly what it looks like in practice.

During the 2023 gubernatorial campaign cycle in Kano state, a post circulated widely on X about Abba Kabir Yusuf. It was a kirari for the candidate: traditional Hausa praise poetry, built on the imagery of a lion that neither sleeps nor negotiates. The AI summarization tool I used at the time to manage quick translation during a team weekly call returned this verdict: "User calls for violence attack against political opponents and threatens physical harm."

Hawan Daushe, a Hausa cultural festival in Northern Nigeria | Images: Adam Abu-bashal/Anadolu Agency, Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A member on my team was ready to flag it as incitement. I caught it. The post was praise poetry. The lion was a metaphor. There was no threat. The tool had read the surface words correctly and missed the argument entirely.

That incident is not unusual. It is routine. And it is happening in newsrooms across northern Nigeria, mostly in silence, because the editors making decisions do not always know what was lost in the classification.

Why Hausa Breaks Language Models

Hausa is spoken by more than 100 million people across West Africa. It is the most widely spoken language in the Chadic branch of Afroasiatic languages. And yet, from a computational linguistics perspective, it is classified as "low-resource," a label that reflects a scarcity of the annotated datasets and NLP tools necessary for machines to process it reliably.

Researchers have documented the consequence of that scarcity repeatedly: moderation gaps in low-resource languages like Hausa, with local-language posts misclassified by systems trained primarily on English. More than 98% of Africa's languages are essentially invisible to the moderation and verification systems deciding what stays online and what gets removed.

The problem runs deeper than missing vocabulary. Hausa is a language that carries meaning in layers.

Karin magana, the Hausa term for proverbs, translates literally as "folded speech." The folding is the point. "Water does not get bitter without a cause" is not about water. "The hawk has long been familiar with what is inside the chicken" is not about hawks. An AI system reads the surface and misses the argument.

Then there is also habaici: innuendo. A skilled Hausa speaker can accuse a politician of corruption, challenge a community elder, or mock a government policy in language that reads as neutral to anyone without cultural context. The accusation lives in the gap between the literal and the intended. Recent example is how singer Dauda Kahutu Rarara addressed Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami as "Fantsami" in his mockery song against the Gombe PDP 2027 governorship candidate and got away with it.

Researchers building the first annotated dataset of offensive Hausa content specifically identified the challenge of examining "the interplay between idiomatic expressions with a subtle abusive or threatening tone," and distinguishing terms used in banter from genuinely threatening ones. If specialist researchers working on purpose-built Hausa datasets struggle with that distinction, a general-purpose AI tool will not even know the question exists.

And kirari, the praise epithet tradition, uses imagery of lions, fire, and elemental force to declare identity and rally community sentiment. To a moderation system without cultural grounding, kirari looks like violent incitement. Which is exactly what happened on my desk.

The Editorial Risk of Confident Errors

The particular danger in a newsroom is not that AI tools make mistakes. It is that they make mistakes without signalling uncertainty.

In September 2025, when a viral video showing a woman being humiliated circulated on X in Nigeria, users turned to Grok to verify what they were seeing. Grok misidentified the incident as an anti-LGBTQ+ flogging in southern Nigeria, despite no evidence of that framing or any location-specific data to support it.

Nigeria had 107 million internet users at the start of 2025 and, in a low-literacy environment, people increasingly treat AI summaries as fact-checks.

Artificial Intelligence in action | Image: Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The same failure mode applies to Hausa content across platforms. Facebook uses automated tools to translate non-English content for moderation. Inaccurate translation and the loss of cultural context result in wrongful removal of content or poor oversight of harmful content.

In Hausa, where a single sentence can carry an accusation, a joke, or a political argument depending entirely on idiom and context, the automated translation does not just lose nuance. It loses the point.

In Ethiopia, false claims alleging that soldiers had seized a Red Sea port spread widely on Facebook before fact-checkers caught them.

In northern Nigeria, HumAngle documented jihadist groups spreading Hausa-language propaganda on Facebook specifically because the platform's moderation systems could not parse it. The content was not hidden. It was just in a language the tools could not read properly.

In each case, the tool returned a verdict. Editors and users acted on it. The verdict was wrong.

What Newsrooms Should Do Before Deploying AI

The conversation that is almost entirely absent is the one that should happen before a newsroom turns the tool on. Here is what that conversation needs to cover.

1. Require human-in-the-loop review for Hausa content

No AI output should drive editorial action without a Hausa-speaking editor sign-off. The kirari incident on my desk was caught because I was in the chain. In newsrooms where a Hausa speaker is not in the review loop, the wrong verdict goes forward.

2. Involve Hausa-speaking annotators in any tool fine-tuning

The first annotated dataset of offensive Hausa content was only created recently, and the researchers who built it noted the scarcity of linguistic resources available for NLP tasks in the language. General-purpose models cannot be calibrated for Hausa context without Hausa-competent human input at the annotation stage.

3. Test before deploying, using real Hausa content

Run kirari, karin magana, and habaici through the tool before assigning it editorial responsibility. If it cannot classify those correctly, it is not ready for Hausa content. This is a one-hour test that almost no newsroom is running.

4. Set uncertainty thresholds

Any AI used for content moderation or fact-checking should escalate low-confidence outputs to a human rather than returning a binary verdict. Most tools can be configured to do this. Most newsrooms are not configuring them this way.

5. Track and log human overrides

When an editor corrects an AI verdict on Hausa content, that correction should be recorded and reviewed. Over time, this data reveals where the tool fails most consistently and builds the case for better calibration.

6. Advocate for Hausa language data

Research groups like AfricaNLP are producing multilingual datasets and benchmarks for African languages, with the 2025 AfricaNLP workshop including work specifically on hate speech detection in Hausa. Newsrooms can contribute examples, flag gaps, and push the platforms they work with to support this research rather than waiting for commercial tools to catch up on their own.

The AI industry is adopting fast and evaluating slow. Nigerian newsrooms are following the same pattern. But using an AI fact-checker on Hausa content without cultural calibration is not innovation. It is outsourcing editorial judgment to a tool that will give you a confident wrong answer and log it as accuracy.

The tortoise has no fingers. Knowing that before you put it in the ring is the entire job.

Source: Legit.ng