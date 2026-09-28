Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority published eligibility criteria for the 96-hour visa-free transit facility (VFTF) in 2026

Nationals of India, CIS countries, Georgia, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and selected Chinese travel document holders may qualify for the facility

Indian and selected PRC nationals must hold a valid visa or long-term pass from one of eight specified countries to be eligible

Singapore has published official guidelines on which nationals may qualify for its 96-hour visa-free transit facility (VFTF), setting out two separate eligibility tracks depending on a traveller's country of origin.

The guidance, published by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), covers nationals from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Georgia, India, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and selected nationals of the People's Republic of China (PRC) who are not holders of ordinary, diplomatic, public affairs, or service PRC passports.

Singapore lists countries whose citizens can get a 96-hour visa-free transit. Photo credit: Eloisa Sanchez, Peng Song

Source: Getty Images

Countries whose citizens qualify for Singapore's 96-hour VFTF

The ICA groups eligible travellers into two categories, each with its own set of conditions.

For nationals of India and selected PRC nationals, including holders of the PRC Travel Document, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Document of Identity, and Macau SAR Travel Permit, the VFTF applies when transiting to or from any third country via Singapore.

These travellers must hold a valid onward air, ferry, or cruise ticket departing within 96 hours. They may enter Singapore by any transport mode but must leave by air or sea.

Crucially, they must also hold a valid visa or long-term pass, with at least one month of remaining validity from the date of entry into Singapore, issued by or valid for entry into one of the following eight countries:

- Australia.

- Canada.

- Germany.

- Japan.

- New Zealand.

- Switzerland.

- United Kingdom.

- United States of America.

The ICA clarified that travellers who previously used a Single Journey Visa from one of these countries may still qualify on the return leg of their trip, provided they travel directly from the issuing country back to their home country and have not returned home since using that visa.

The second track covers CIS nationals, which includes citizens of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as nationals of Georgia, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine.

These travellers face fewer conditions: they are eligible for the VFTF as long as they hold a valid onward air ticket departing Singapore within 96 hours. Like the first group, they may enter by any transport mode but must depart by air.

Singapore: Entry is not guaranteed

The ICA stressed that meeting the VFTF criteria does not automatically guarantee entry into Singapore.

All transit travellers must satisfy prevailing entry requirements, and final decisions rest with ICA officers at the point of entry. Extensions of stay under the VFTF are not permitted under any circumstances.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Singapore had listed nine countries whose citizens are eligible for special work permit occupations.

Singapore's visa-free entry list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore had granted visa-free entry to citizens of over 160 countries.

The figure comes directly from how Singapore structures its visa requirements.

Rather than publishing a visa-free list, the ICA maintains a visa-required list of just 35 countries.

Source: Legit.ng