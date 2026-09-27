Apostle Arome Osayi claimed Nigeria's national calling is to serve as a missionary nation and global source of revival

The clergyman argued that satan has targeted Nigeria because of its spiritual role in end-time matters

His remarks drew sharp criticism online, with many Nigerians questioning why the 'prayer calling' has not improved living conditions

A video of Apostle Arome Osayi declaring that Nigeria's true national purpose is spiritual rather than economic has gone viral, igniting fierce debate across social media after it was posted on Thursday, 26 September 2026.

In the clip, Osayi pushed back against comparisons between Nigeria and countries like China, which are celebrated for manufacturing and technological output.

Reactions as Apostle Arome Osayi says Nigeria's calling is revival, not economy. Photo credit@apostlearomeosayi

Source: Instagram

He argued that such comparisons miss a deeper truth: that nations, like individuals, carry distinct callings, and Nigeria's is to be a source of global revival and missionary manpower.

"Our calling as a nation is revival. "God wants to generate something from here that he will export to the nations of the world. This is his covenant with this nation."

Osayi shares Nigeria's spiritual role

The preacher went further, claiming that Nigeria's founding intercessors had, through prayer, negotiated with God a covenant positioning the country as a key player in end-time gospel work. He warned that Nigerians are too consumed by day-to-day survival to recognise this higher purpose.

Apostle Arome Osayi shares his opinion about Nigeria. Photo credit@apostlearomeosayi

Source: Instagram

"We are not seeing beyond the naira. We are not seeing beyond Aso Rock; that's why we cannot discern that these are the days that our ancestors spoke about," he said.

Osayi also told his audience that present-day struggles in ministry were part of a divine preparation process, urging them not to retreat. "I choose to stand my ground," he declared.

Here is the X video of the cleric speaksing about Nigeria:

Nigerians push back hard online

The video quickly drew backlash from Nigerians who felt the message excused the country's developmental failures by cloaking them in religious language.

Here are some of the reactions:

@itsfredeor asked:

"Does it mean Nigeria as a Nation is also called to poverty?"

@jaywonjuwonlo wrote:

"Say it the way it is my brother . Dem just dey use God name do us yahoo yahoo."

@verydarkoracle reacted:

"Just imagine watin elders man dey talk."

@iamdavidsky said:

"Let me try to agree with him, our calling is to pray but where is the result. Those that are creating and inventing have results but we nor get abi the prayer calling nor dey produce results?"

@otorrosline commented:

"Religion is one of the factors holding Nigeria back from reaching its full potential."

Apostle Arome Osayi's member apologises for cheating

Legit.ng reported that a church member identified as Zamo Abraham mounted the pulpit to publicly confess to being unfaithful to his wife, Mbameng Christiana, in front of the congregation.

During his testimony, Zamo revealed that his wife had discovered his affairs on multiple occasions, including once finding a woman identified as Gladys Pintus in his hotel room.

Despite his infidelity, he said his wife remained with him and continued to pray for him. The couple later renewed their vows, while Apostle Arome’s response to the testimony sparked widespread reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng