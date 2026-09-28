Rev. Fr. Chinenye John Oluoma, a Catholic priest of the Archdiocese of Abuja, called out VeryDarkMan over his mimicry of Apostle Osayi Arome

The priest's remarks followed a video in which VeryDarkMan mimicked the cleric, sparking widespread reactions online

Fr. Oluoma referenced scripture on Michael the Archangel to make a pointed case against insults, however wrong the target's views may be

A Catholic priest has urged popular online critic VeryDarkMan (VDM) to apologise to Apostle Osayi Arome following a video in which the activist was seen mimicking the clergyman.

Rev. Fr. Chinenye John Oluoma, a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, September 18, 2026, to weigh in on the controversy, arguing that no provocation justifies insults or ridicule targeted at another person.

Catholic priest rebukes VDM’s mimcry of Arome with a biblical example. Credit: verydarkblackman/froluoma/apostleosayi

Source: Instagram

Fr. Oluoma's message to VeryDarkMan

In his post, the priest drew on scripture to make his case, citing the account of Archangel Michael's confrontation with the devil over the body of Moses. According to Fr. Oluoma, even in that charged spiritual moment, the archangel did not resort to abuse but simply said, "May the Lord rebuke you."

He wrote: "No matter how wrong what a person says or said is, insults, caricature and any form of expletives against such person can never be right. We are not allowed to insult even the devil, as devilish as he is."

The priest used the biblical reference to draw a direct parallel to VDM's conduct, suggesting that mocking Apostle Arome through a mimicry video crossed a moral and ethical line, regardless of any grievance the critic may have had.

Nigeria's calling beyond religion

Fr. Oluoma also took the opportunity to raise a broader point about Nigeria's national identity, pushing back against the notion that spiritual fervour alone defines the country's purpose or potential.

"Excelling in only religion is not the calling of Nigeria or any country," he wrote, adding that nations are "called to serve God faithfully and to excel in everything else that makes a country prosperous."

He further noted that Nigerians are not inherently more spiritual than citizens of China, the United States, or the UAE, countries he cited as examples of prosperity.

Catholic Priest reacts to VDM's imitation of Apostle Arome. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that an old video of Apostle Arome opening up about his facial condition resurfaced online amid criticism from VeryDarkMan.

The Catholic priest's message to VeryDarkMan is below:

Apostle Arome Osayi's member apologises for cheating

Legit.ng also reported that a church member identified as Zamo Abraham mounted the pulpit to publicly confess to being unfaithful to his wife, Mbameng Christiana, in front of the congregation.

During his testimony, Zamo revealed that his wife had discovered his affairs on multiple occasions, including once finding a woman identified as Gladys Pintus in his hotel room.

Despite his infidelity, he said his wife remained with him and continued to pray for him. The couple later renewed their vows, while Apostle Arome’s response to the testimony sparked widespread reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng