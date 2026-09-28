Photos and videos of Olubadan Oba Rashidi Ladoja performing Umrah in Mecca went viral, dividing Nigerians online

The 82-year-old monarch visited Saudi Arabia around his birthday and first anniversary on the throne, appearing in Ihram without royal headgear

Some Nigerians questioned the absence of his traditional crown, while others argued Islamic Ihram rules apply equally to all Muslim men

Photos and videos of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Akanmu Ladoja, performing Umrah in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, have sparked a fierce debate online, with Nigerians sharply divided over the intersection of Yoruba royal tradition and Islamic religious obligation.

The 82-year-old monarch chose to mark both his birthday and his first anniversary on the throne with a spiritual visit to Saudi Arabia rather than an elaborate celebration back home in Ibadan. During the pilgrimage, he was photographed wearing the Ihram, the simple white cloth mandatory for Muslim pilgrims, with his head uncovered, as Islamic rites require.

Heated debate trails pictures of Olubadan during Umrah in Saudi Arabia. Credit: ladoja

Source: Twitter

Royal crown vs Islamic Ihram

Once the images circulated widely, public attention quickly shifted from the occasion itself to the conspicuous absence of the traditional cap or crown normally associated with the Olubadan's office. The photographs opened a broader conversation about whether a Yoruba traditional ruler's cultural duties should influence how he observes his personal faith, especially when the two traditions appear to conflict.

Critics argued that a monarch of the Olubadan's standing should maintain visible symbols of his royal office even abroad.

Olubadan Ladoja’s Mecca pilgrimage sparks debate on social media. Credit: obarashidiladoja

Source: Facebook

One social media user, @prinxe_B, wrote:

"To me, this is totally wrong. How can one of the most revered kings in the South-West travel to Mecca and appear with his head uncovered? I honestly doubt that the King of Mecca would do the same if he visited same venue."

Trending pictures of the Olubadan in Mecca are below:

A Facebook video of Olubadan in Mecca is below

Defenders cite Islamic equality before Allah

Supporters, however, pushed back firmly, pointing out that Ihram is not a matter of personal preference but a religious requirement that levels all distinctions of rank and status. Read the comments from Twitter below:

@GafarSalaudeen wrote:

"It's a must for every male Muslim to dress like this within the vicinity of Kaaba. Presidents, Kings, Cleaners, Rich, Paupers they are all equal in the sight of Almighty Allah. It serves as a reminder for the day of Judgment."

Others placed the debate in historical context, noting that Muslim monarchs on the Ibadan throne are not a new phenomenon. @abdallahalghazy stated:

"Olubadan Adewọlu Ladọja is not an onisẹse and Ibadan throne is not restricted to specifically onisẹse's only. He's a Muslim and he's not the first Olubadan or Yoruba king to be a Muslim or goes to Makkah. The throne is for Ibadan sons be it Jew or Mormon."

Some reactions drew pointed comparisons with other royal figures. @Ojim_25 remarked: "Ọọni can go to the church but Olubadan can't go to Mecca," while @mousakalammulah questioned the logic of the criticism entirely, asking: "Lmaoooo. When he became the olubadan na imam do rites for am abi?"

The debate reflects a recurring tension in Nigeria between the custodial responsibilities of traditional rulers and their rights as individuals to freely practise their religion.

Olubadan denies snubbing Alaafin

Legit.ng previously reported that the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, addressed claims he snubbed the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, at a public event.

While addressing journalists, the traditional ruler said the misunderstanding surrounding the incident stemmed from social media misinterpretation.

Ladoja explained that his late arrival at the event, which happened in Ibadan, and seating protocol contributed to the perceived disrespect.

Source: Legit.ng