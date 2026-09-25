YBNL Label Boss and Rap Icon Olamide Hints at New Career Path, Fans React: “Retirement Vibes”
- Olamide unveiled a new visual art brand, stepping away from music to explore a completely different creative direction
- The YBNL boss announced the venture on Instagram on Friday, September 25, sharing a page dedicated to the new project
- Fans have since reacted with a mix of humour and curiosity over the rap icon's unexpected new path
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Nigerian rap legend Olamide Adedeji, widely known as Baddo, has taken fans by surprise with the launch of a visual art brand called "Alagemomerindinlogun by Olamide," marking a bold creative departure from his music career.
The YBNL label owner made the announcement on Friday, September 25, sharing a dedicated Instagram page for the new venture. In a playful caption that caught followers off guard, he wrote: "I got tired of waiting for Baddo to complete his project, so I'm now working with this guy @alagemomerindinlogun by Olamide."
The tongue-in-cheek announcement, presenting himself as two separate entities, one growing impatient with the other, instantly sparked conversation online.
From bars to brush strokes
Olamide's pivot into visual art adds another dimension to a career already defined by reinvention. The rapper built YBNL into one of Nigeria's most influential music imprints, launching the careers of artists including Asake, Fireboy DML and Adekunle Gold. Now, it appears he is channelling that same creative instinct in an entirely new direction.
In 2024, Legit.ng reported that Olamide revealed that he almost quit music and wanted to focus on songwriting.
However, after much introspection and soul-searching, he realised that he couldn't stop making music because, without it, he felt his life had lost its purpose.
See Olamide's post about his new venture below:
Fans react to Olamide's art announcement
The announcement drew a wave of reactions from fans and followers, ranging from playful jabs to genuine admiration on Instagram.
@crayblog9ja commented:
"Baddo is bored"
@edidiong_paul_friday reacted:
"Retirement vibes"
@christopherking7117 wrote:
"Man wants to be Basquiat so bad 🤦🏾♂️"
@bobinoofficial_ asked:
"Who good pass between OLAMIDE & BADDO?😂"
@iambeccadam said:
"So talented"
Olamide signs new artiste
Legit.ng recalls reporting when YBNL announced that their boss, Olamide, had signed a new artist for the record label.
Senth reacted to the announcement and described the legendary rapper as God-sent. He noted that Olamide was sent into his life to save him from damnation.
The new artist would join Fireboy DML and Asake, who are signed to YBNL, and hoped to have a glittering career like his senior colleagues.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng