Olamide unveiled a new visual art brand, stepping away from music to explore a completely different creative direction

The YBNL boss announced the venture on Instagram on Friday, September 25, sharing a page dedicated to the new project

Fans have since reacted with a mix of humour and curiosity over the rap icon's unexpected new path

Nigerian rap legend Olamide Adedeji, widely known as Baddo, has taken fans by surprise with the launch of a visual art brand called "Alagemomerindinlogun by Olamide," marking a bold creative departure from his music career.

The YBNL label owner made the announcement on Friday, September 25, sharing a dedicated Instagram page for the new venture. In a playful caption that caught followers off guard, he wrote: "I got tired of waiting for Baddo to complete his project, so I'm now working with this guy @alagemomerindinlogun by Olamide."

Olamide launches a visual art brand after years of dominating Nigeria’s music scene. Credit: olamide

Source: Instagram

The tongue-in-cheek announcement, presenting himself as two separate entities, one growing impatient with the other, instantly sparked conversation online.

From bars to brush strokes

Olamide's pivot into visual art adds another dimension to a career already defined by reinvention. The rapper built YBNL into one of Nigeria's most influential music imprints, launching the careers of artists including Asake, Fireboy DML and Adekunle Gold. Now, it appears he is channelling that same creative instinct in an entirely new direction.

In 2024, Legit.ng reported that Olamide revealed that he almost quit music and wanted to focus on songwriting.

However, after much introspection and soul-searching, he realised that he couldn't stop making music because, without it, he felt his life had lost its purpose.

Fans and celebrities praise rapper Olamide's talent following annoucement. Credit: olamide.

Source: Instagram

See Olamide's post about his new venture below:

Fans react to Olamide's art announcement

The announcement drew a wave of reactions from fans and followers, ranging from playful jabs to genuine admiration on Instagram.

@crayblog9ja commented:

"Baddo is bored"

@edidiong_paul_friday reacted:

"Retirement vibes"

@christopherking7117 wrote:

"Man wants to be Basquiat so bad 🤦🏾‍♂️"

@bobinoofficial_ asked:

"Who good pass between OLAMIDE & BADDO?😂"

@iambeccadam said:

"So talented"

Olamide signs new artiste

Legit.ng recalls reporting when YBNL announced that their boss, Olamide, had signed a new artist for the record label.

Senth reacted to the announcement and described the legendary rapper as God-sent. He noted that Olamide was sent into his life to save him from damnation.

The new artist would join Fireboy DML and Asake, who are signed to YBNL, and hoped to have a glittering career like his senior colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng