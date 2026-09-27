The EU's Schengen visa fee stands at EUR 90 for most adult applicants, but Article 16 of the Visa Code outlines categories that are fully exempt from paying

Different categories of people listed in the publication make up the four groups guaranteed a fee waiver

Beyond the mandatory exemptions, the EU also lists additional categories of applicants who may qualify for a waiver at the discretion of member states

The European Union has outlined, under Article 16 of its Visa Code, four categories of people who are fully exempt from paying the standard Schengen visa fee.

This is a detail that is particularly relevant for Africans planning travel to Europe for study, research, or youth programmes.

EU announces Schengen visa fee exemptions. Photo credit: The Flag Shop, Kinga Krzeminska, Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Most applicants are required to pay a visa fee of EUR 90, while children between the ages of six and 12 years pay a reduced fee of EUR 45.

However, four specific groups are guaranteed a complete waiver with no room for discretion.

The 4 Mandatory Schengen Visa Fee Exemptions

The first category covers children under six years of age, who are exempt regardless of the purpose of travel.

The second covers school pupils, students, postgraduate students, and accompanying teachers travelling specifically for study or educational training purposes.

Third on the list are researchers travelling to carry out scientific research or to participate in a scientific seminar or conference.

The fourth category applies to representatives of non-profit organisations who are aged 25 years or less and are participating in seminars, conferences, or sports, cultural, or educational events organised by non-profit bodies.

Who May Also Qualify for a Fee Waiver

Beyond these four guaranteed exemptions, the EU Visa Code also identifies groups for whom the fee may be waived, though this is not automatic.

Children between six and 18 years old may have their fees waived at the discretion of the consulate processing the application.

Holders of diplomatic and service passports are also listed as potential beneficiaries of a waiver.

Additionally, participants aged 25 years or under who attend seminars, conferences, or sports, cultural, or educational events run by non-profit organisations may also qualify, though unlike the fourth mandatory category, this group is not restricted to representatives of those organisations.

In individual cases, consulates may also reduce or waive the fee entirely for humanitarian reasons, to promote cultural or sporting interests, or in line with international obligations.

It is worth noting that visa fees are non-refundable once paid, except in specific circumstances outlined elsewhere in the Visa Code. Applicants must also be given a receipt confirming payment.

Switzerland publishes Schengen visa fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the government published the Schengen visa application fee for Nigerians who wish to travel to Switzerland.

The website showing the Schengen visa application fee broke down the fees by different age groups for ease of understanding.

Source: Legit.ng