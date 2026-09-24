A female chef at an outdoor Lagos event was caught on camera appearing to wipe Davido's beard during a food-tasting session

The candid clip quickly went viral, with fans debating whether the gesture was innocent or overstepping boundaries

Nigerians online flooded the comments with jokes and warnings, with many bringing singer Chioma into the conversation

A casual food-tasting moment at an outdoor event in Lagos has set Nigerian social media ablaze after a video captured a female chef apparently reaching over to clean Davido's beard while serving him a plate of pasta and meat in sauce.

The clip, filmed at what appeared to be a relaxed, grass-setting event, shows the chef dressed in a full uniform and chef's hat attending to the Afrobeats superstar with what some viewers called an extra dose of personal attention.

Davido causes a stir online after female chef attempts to clean his beard. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The footage quickly spread across platforms, drawing thousands of comments within hours.

The clip that got everyone talking

For many Nigerians online, the interaction was less about the food and more about the familiarity.

Reactions split almost instantly between those who found the chef's gesture endearing and those who felt it crossed a professional line, particularly given that Davido is married to Chioma Rowland.

Watch the moment the chef wiped Davido's beard at the event:

What fans said about Davido and female chef

Legit.ng compiled a selection of reactions from social media users below:

@shuugar_nd wrote:

"That's someone's husband!!! Busybody"

@callme_excellency reacted:

"Caring private chef 😂."

@silvia_amarachi commented:

"Is just an innocent act of kindness na, you people please 😢"

@officialtedi_wealth warned:

"If una leave this girl with Chioma one-on-one. Her teeth go drop for ground."

@odenigbooo quipped:

"Caring PRIVATE CHEF 😂😂."

@hurlagram.101 said:

"She's just a girl 😂 If na me she no go wipe my beards ooo"

@de_mexofficial joked:

"That babe don dey wait for this opportunity since 2015 before APC rigged the election in favour of Buhari."

@__therealsuzee__ asked:

"Who send this one clean beards? 😂"

Davido and female chef spark online buzz over unusual beard moment. Photo: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido opens up about his biggest one-time purchase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido stunned fans during a Twitch livestream with streamer Enzo after disclosing that his biggest single purchase ever cost $11 million.

The Afrobeats star made the disclosure during the overnight broadcast from September 20 to September 21, 2026, but did not reveal what he spent the huge amount on

Source: Legit.ng