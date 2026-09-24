Davido and Female Chef Trend Online As Cook Tries to Clean Singer’s Beard: “Make Madam Catch You”
- A female chef at an outdoor Lagos event was caught on camera appearing to wipe Davido's beard during a food-tasting session
- The candid clip quickly went viral, with fans debating whether the gesture was innocent or overstepping boundaries
- Nigerians online flooded the comments with jokes and warnings, with many bringing singer Chioma into the conversation
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A casual food-tasting moment at an outdoor event in Lagos has set Nigerian social media ablaze after a video captured a female chef apparently reaching over to clean Davido's beard while serving him a plate of pasta and meat in sauce.
The clip, filmed at what appeared to be a relaxed, grass-setting event, shows the chef dressed in a full uniform and chef's hat attending to the Afrobeats superstar with what some viewers called an extra dose of personal attention.
The footage quickly spread across platforms, drawing thousands of comments within hours.
The clip that got everyone talking
For many Nigerians online, the interaction was less about the food and more about the familiarity.
Reactions split almost instantly between those who found the chef's gesture endearing and those who felt it crossed a professional line, particularly given that Davido is married to Chioma Rowland.
Watch the moment the chef wiped Davido's beard at the event:
What fans said about Davido and female chef
Legit.ng compiled a selection of reactions from social media users below:
@shuugar_nd wrote:
"That's someone's husband!!! Busybody"
@callme_excellency reacted:
"Caring private chef 😂."
@silvia_amarachi commented:
"Is just an innocent act of kindness na, you people please 😢"
@officialtedi_wealth warned:
"If una leave this girl with Chioma one-on-one. Her teeth go drop for ground."
@odenigbooo quipped:
"Caring PRIVATE CHEF 😂😂."
@hurlagram.101 said:
"She's just a girl 😂 If na me she no go wipe my beards ooo"
@de_mexofficial joked:
"That babe don dey wait for this opportunity since 2015 before APC rigged the election in favour of Buhari."
@__therealsuzee__ asked:
"Who send this one clean beards? 😂"
Davido opens up about his biggest one-time purchase
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido stunned fans during a Twitch livestream with streamer Enzo after disclosing that his biggest single purchase ever cost $11 million.
The Afrobeats star made the disclosure during the overnight broadcast from September 20 to September 21, 2026, but did not reveal what he spent the huge amount on
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.