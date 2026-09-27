Nigeria's Super Eagles landed in Bissau on Sunday evening ahead of Tuesday's 2027 AFCON qualifying match against Guinea-Bissau

The team held a final training session at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo before making the trip

Ademola Lookman was absent from training, raising questions about how many players made the journey to Bissau

Nigeria's Super Eagles touched down in Bissau on Sunday evening as the squad set their sights on Tuesday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Guinea-Bissau, riding the momentum of a 2-1 comeback win over Madagascar in their Group L opener.

The team landed at the Aeroporto Internacional Osvaldo Vieira following a final training session at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo before departing for the Guinean capital.

Super Eagles arrive in Bissau for AFCON 2027 matchday 2. Photo from @calvinbassey

Source: Twitter

One uncertainty hanging over the camp is the number of players who made the trip. Brila FM reported that Ademola Lookman was not present at the training session in Uyo, leaving it unclear whether the forward was part of the squad that arrived in Bissau.

Guinea-Bissau will not be an easy opponent. The Djurtus also kicked off their qualifying campaign with a victory, meaning Tuesday's clash is a meeting of two sides seeking back-to-back wins in Group L.

The match is scheduled for the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro in Bissau, with kick-off set for 5pm Nigerian time.

Eric Chelle will fly out to Russia with some members of the current squad and the second squad he selected for an international friendly on October 6.

Supercomputer predicts Nigeria’s chances

Legit.ng previously reported that supercomputer predicted Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Madagascar.

Football Meets Data gave the Super Eagles a 94.8% chance of qualifying for the tournament in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda next year.

Source: Legit.ng