Air Peace confirmed that a fuel shortage at Abuja airport triggered initial delays affecting multiple airlines on September 26, 2026

The flight was ultimately cancelled after Maiduguri airport authorities reversed an earlier extension and declared VFR conditions past sunset

Affected passengers received refreshments during the disruption and were placed in hotel accommodation ahead of a rescheduled flight

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Air Peace has attributed the cancellation of its Abuja-Maiduguri flight on Saturday, September 26, 2026, to aviation fuel shortage at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and a subsequent restriction on operations at the Maiduguri airport.

The airline said in, a statement posted on its official X account, that the initial disruptions at Abuja were caused by the unavailability of Jet A1 aviation fuel, a problem that affected Air Peace and other airlines operating from the airport that day.

Flights resumed once fuel supplies became available.

Air Peace Explains Abuja-Maiduguri Flight Cancellation, puts stranded passengers in hotels

Source: UGC

Why the Abuja-Maiduguri flight was cancelled

Despite recovering from the fuel delays, the Abuja-Maiduguri service could not proceed as scheduled. Air Peace said the control tower in Maiduguri had originally granted an extension allowing the flight to land after the standard cutoff.

However, by the time boarding was about to begin in Abuja, the tower reversed its decision, informing the airline that the airport had reverted to Visual Flight Rules (VFR) and would no longer accept arrivals after sunset.

VFR operations require pilots to navigate using visual references, which are not viable in low-light or night conditions, effectively grounding flights that cannot land before darkness falls.

What Air Peace did for stranded passengers

The airline said passengers were kept informed throughout the delays and provided with refreshments while waiting at the airport.

After the cancellation was confirmed, those travelling to Maiduguri were offered hotel accommodation for the night, with Air Peace arranging for the flight to operate the following day.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our esteemed passengers and appreciate their patience and understanding," the airline said in its statement. "At Air Peace, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers remain paramount, and we will continue to prioritise these considerations in all our operations."

Air Peace Explains Abuja-Maiduguri Flight Cancellation, puts stranded passengers in hotels

Source: UGC

The disruption follows footage and reports that had circulated on social media showing passengers voicing frustration over the delays at the Abuja airport.

The disruption comes amid increased scrutiny of flight delays and cancellations in Nigeria, as well as of how airlines handle passengers when services are disrupted.

New airfares emerge for Lagos to Abuja, other routes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Local airfares have surged by more than 100% amid a shortage of aircraft, leaving many passengers struggling to secure seats.

Despite the high fares, several airlines are already fully booked on high-demand routes.

Checks on airline websites indicate that flights to popular destinations such as Asaba, Anambra, Owerri, Port Harcourt, and Enugu are already sold out.

Source: Legit.ng