Remote robotic surgery shows how telecommunications can bring specialist healthcare across Nigeria’s vast distances

Phones now enable medicine authentication, teleconsultations, insurance payments and faster family support during medical emergencies

New maternal health programme targets 500,000 women, 5,000 frontline workers and 500 facilities by 2030

A surgeon in Ogun State operates on a patient in Abuja. A trader checks a medicine’s authenticity by text. A son in Canada pays for his elderly mother’s treatment in an Anambra village.

Across Nigeria, telecommunications networks are changing how quickly people reach medical help, connecting households to services that once required long journeys, costly delays and anxious waiting.

Telecom networks reshape the healthcare system across Nigeria. Credit; Novatis

Source: Getty Images

One of the most striking examples came on September 19, 2026. According to the account of the procedure, a surgeon at Redeemer’s Health Village in Mowe, Ogun State, remotely removed a cancerous kidney from a patient at Nisa Premier Hospital in Abuja, more than 500 kilometres away.

The operation illustrates a wider shift: connectivity is becoming an increasingly important part of healthcare delivery, from specialist treatment to everyday consultations.

Remote surgery pushes healthcare beyond distance

The procedure was led by Prof. Obi Ekwenna-Davis, a professor of urology and transplantation and co-founder of RoboMed Global, working with both hospitals.

From a robotic console in Mowe, his hand movements were transmitted through a data connection to equipment in the Abuja operating theatre.

The operation reportedly lasted about three hours, with the patient emerging in good condition. Starlink supplied the primary connection, while MTN provided backup connectivity.

For remote procedures, reliable connections and contingency systems are essential. The technology’s promise rests on infrastructure capable of supporting demanding clinical work.

But the impact of telecommunications on Nigerian healthcare extends far beyond robotic surgery.

From a two-week letter to a same-day consultation

In 1986, a letter carried by a trader took nearly two weeks to reach Emeka in Lagos from his village in Anambra State. His father was seriously ill and needed money for treatment.

Emeka borrowed what he could and travelled home. By the time he arrived, his father had been buried.

Four decades later, his family’s experience looks different.

Emeka now lives in Canada, while his mother, in her late eighties, remains in the village. When her blood pressure recently rose sharply, her nurse contacted him within minutes.

A doctor consulted with her by video, a prescription reached a nearby pharmacy, and Emeka paid remotely that morning.

The contrast shows what faster communication can make possible: earlier contact, quicker decisions and support from relatives thousands of kilometres away.

Mobile phones strengthen medicine checks

For many households, digital healthcare begins with a medicine pack.

NAFDAC’s Mobile Authentication Service allows consumers to scratch a panel on participating products, reveal a one-time PIN and send it by toll-free SMS for an authenticity response.

The service gives buyers an additional way to check medicines before use, with telecom networks carrying the requests and replies.

Mrs Ngozi, a foodstuff trader in Abuja, said the process had become part of caring for her children.

“Before I give my children any malaria drug, I scratch and send the number. If the reply does not come back original, I return it.”

She also pays her health insurance premium through mobile money, reducing the need to leave her shop for administrative visits.

Health Maintenance Organisations increasingly use hotlines, SMS, USSD and apps to help enrollees locate hospitals, obtain authorisation and access consultations.

Musa, a commercial driver on the Abuja–Kaduna route, described calling his HMO after falling ill while travelling. It directed him to a participating hospital and sent an authorisation code to his phone.

Maternal health programme targets 500,000 women

A further expansion is planned through the Nigeria Maternal Health Multiplier, announced by the MTN Group Foundation and Gates Foundation on September 22, alongside the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to the announcement, the programme has an initial commitment of about $25 million in direct and in-kind contributions for 2026–2030.

By 2030, it aims to reach 500,000 women with health guidance, equip 5,000 frontline health workers and support 500 facilities.

Planned support includes AI-enabled phone tools, affordable smartphones and data, and improved connectivity at primary healthcare facilities.

The programme builds on the Federal Government’s Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative.

The real test is reaching ordinary Nigerians

Nigerian telecom industry revolutionises the country's healthcare system. Credit: Novartis

Source: UGC

For patients, progress is often measured in smaller moments: an immunisation reminder, a hospital authorisation code or a call from a health worker after childbirth.

These services cannot replace hospitals, medicines or trained professionals. Their value lies in helping people reach those resources sooner.

For families like Emeka’s, that change is deeply personal. A message that once took weeks can now arrive in seconds, giving relatives and health workers a chance to act while help can still make a difference.

Nigerian telecom firms with largest subscriber base

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s telecom market is becoming increasingly concentrated around MTN Nigeria and Airtel, while Glo’s subscriber base comes under pressure and T2 Mobile’s latest figures remain unchanged because of a reporting problem.

The NCC said that T2 could not provide updated reports during the period because of technical challenges. The commission said its published statistics were therefore based on the last submission received from the operator, according to a TechCabal report.

Source: Legit.ng