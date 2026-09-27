Access Bank has warned Nigerians about fraudsters using fake promotions, discounts and online offers to steal sensitive banking details

Customers have been advised never to share their OTP, PIN, CVV or card details to claim any offer or reward

Anyone who suspects their banking information has been compromised can block their account by dialling 901911# or contact the bank

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerians shopping online, booking flights and making digital payments have been warned to watch out for fraudsters using fake promotions and attractive offers to steal their banking information.

The warning comes as digital transactions increase, with more consumers relying on cards, mobile banking and other electronic payment channels for shopping, travel and everyday financial activities.

Nigerian Bank Reveals Simple Step Customers Can Take If Bank Details Are Compromised

Source: UGC

Access Bank Plc has urged customers to be particularly careful with unsolicited discounts, gift cards, promotions and other online offers that require them to provide sensitive banking information.

The bank warned that fraudsters could disguise themselves as trusted banks, retailers and other businesses to trick unsuspecting customers into handing over details that could be used to carry out unauthorised transactions.

Bank warns Nigerians over fake offers and promotions

Access Bank said customers should never disclose their One-Time Password (OTP), Card Verification Value (CVV), Personal Identification Number (PIN) or card details to claim an offer.

“Never share your OTP, CVV, PIN or card details to claim any offer,” the bank warned in a fraud-prevention advisory to customers.

According to the lender, unsolicited messages promising discounts, gift cards, promotions or other benefits should be treated with caution, particularly when the sender requests confidential banking credentials.

Scammers may use attractive deals to create a sense of urgency and convince victims to click suspicious links or provide information that can expose their bank accounts.

The bank advised customers to verify suspicious messages and promotions through its official communication channels rather than responding directly to unsolicited requests.

How fraudsters can steal your bank details

The warning comes amid the growing use of digital payments by Nigerians for purchases, travel bookings and other transactions.

While electronic payments have made transactions faster and more convenient, the increased dependence on digital platforms has also created more opportunities for fraudsters to target customers.

Fake promotions, phishing messages and impersonation are among the tactics criminals can use to obtain sensitive information from unsuspecting consumers.

Banking credentials such as OTPs, PINs and CVVs are particularly sensitive because they can be used in the process of authenticating financial transactions or accessing accounts.

Customers have therefore been advised to be suspicious of any message, phone call or online offer that asks them to disclose confidential banking information.

What to do if your bank details are compromised

Access Bank also reminded customers of the steps they can take if they suspect that their banking information has been exposed.

The lender said customers can block their accounts from any phone by dialling 901911#.

Customers can also contact Tamada, Access Bank's 24-hour virtual banking assistant, through the Access More application.

To use the service, customers should log into the Access More app, select “Support” and then click on “Chat with Tamada.”

Nigerian Bank Reveals Simple Step Customers Can Take If Bank Details Are Compromised

Source: UGC

With online shopping, travel bookings and digital payments becoming increasingly common, the bank urged customers to remain vigilant.

Nigerians should verify attractive offers through official channels and avoid sharing their OTP, PIN, CVV or card details with anyone claiming they need the information to process a promotion or reward.

How to detect fake bank alerts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on fake bank alerts and how Nigerians can detect and avoid payment scams in 2026.

The report outlines practical steps for merchants, PoS operators and bank customers to verify payments and protect sensitive financial information.

Despite a 51 per cent decline in digital payment fraud losses, Nigerian banks and financial institutions still lost N25.85 billion in 2025.

Source: Legit.ng