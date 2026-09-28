The Nigerian Exchange closed the week on a positive note, with the All-Share Index climbing to 249,804.56 points

Financial Services stocks dominated trading, accounting for nearly 80% of total equity turnover volume during the week

52 equities recorded price gains during the week, a sharp rise from just nine gainers recorded the previous week

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ended the trading week on a bullish note, with the All-Share Index gaining 2.78% and market capitalisation growing by 2.90% to N162.157 trillion.

Weekly activity on the exchange produced a combined turnover of 3.249 billion shares worth N237.986 billion across 287,919 deals.

NGX closes week higher as All-Share Index rises 2.78% Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

That compares with 3.647 billion shares valued at N130.151 billion in 244,777 deals recorded the previous week, showing a drop in volume but a sharp rise in total value.

The Financial Services industry was the most active sector by volume, with 2.581 billion shares valued at N97.212 billion changing hands in 138,900 deals. The sector accounted for 79.43% of total equity turnover by volume and 40.85% by value.

The Services industry came in second, with 131.102 million shares worth N2.731 billion traded in 15,084 deals, while the ICT industry ranked third at 114.622 million shares valued at N21.541 billion in 29,152 deals.

Fidelity Bank Plc, Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc were the three most actively traded equities by volume.

Together, they accounted for 1.229 billion shares worth N15.942 billion in 7,796 deals, representing 37.83% of total equity turnover volume and 6.70% of total value.

Top price gainers

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust: N13.75 to N18.55 (+N4.80, 34.91%)

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc: N1.68 to N2.20 (+N0.52, 30.95%)

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc: N2.95 to N3.60 (+N0.65, 22.03%)

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc: N148.00 to N179.90 (+N31.90, 21.55%)

First HoldCo Plc: N136.00 to N160.00 (+N24.00, 17.65%)

McNichols Consolidated Plc: N4.45 to N5.20 (+N0.75, 16.85%)

Livestock Feeds Plc: N6.85 to N8.00 (+N1.15, 16.79%)

Fortis Global Insurance Plc: N1.45 to N1.65 (+N0.20, 13.79%)

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc: N6.50 to N7.37 (+N0.87, 13.38%)

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc: N3.60 to N4.00 (+N0.40, 11.11%)

NGX gains as investors trade N237.99 billion worth of equities Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

Top price decliners

Transcorp Power Plc: N219.60 to N178.00 (-N41.60, -18.94%)

John Holt Plc: N9.00 to N7.30 (-N1.70, -18.89%)

Ellah Lakes Plc: N10.20 to N8.35 (-N1.85, -18.14%)

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc: N3.15 to N2.60 (-N0.55, -17.46%)

Omatek Ventures Plc: N1.37 to N1.20 (-N0.17, -12.41%)

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc: N83.00 to N73.60 (-N9.40, -11.33%)

Learn Africa Plc: N9.00 to N8.00 (-N1.00, -11.11%)

Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc: N30.70 to N27.65 (-N3.05, -9.93%)

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated: N74.00 to N67.00 (-N7.00, -9.46%)

Cadbury Nigeria Plc: N58.45 to N53.00 (-N5.45, -9.32%)

Dangote Refinery shares rush crash app

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the initial public offering of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE drew roughly N1.5 trillion in subscriptions within six hours of opening on the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos on Monday, September 14, 2026, in what is being described as the largest IPO in Africa.

The offer is priced at N525 per share, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares, meaning retail investors can enter for as little as N5,250.

The IPO is targeting up to 10 million retail investors, making it one of the most accessible major equity offerings Nigeria has seen.

Source: Legit.ng