Olori Atuwatse III spoke candidly about her marriage to the Olu of Warri in a trending interview posted on Thursday, September 24, 2026

The queen firmly shut down any possibility of her husband embracing polygamy, insisting she is more than enough for him

Olori also surprised fans by revealing that she personally styles the Olu of Warri, sparking excited reactions online

Olori Atuwatse III has set social media buzzing after a candid interview where she addressed everything from polygamy to fashion, giving fans an unfiltered look into royal life.

In the trending Instagram interview shared on Thursday, September 24, 2026, the Olori opened up about one of the greatest joys of being married to the Olu of Warri, watching the world recognise her husband's genius and flair.

Reactions as Olori Atuwatse III says she won't allow Olu of Warri to take another wife. Photo credit@oluofwarri

Source: Instagram

She described being "extremely proud of him as a person, as a human being," adding that society's validation of his qualities brings her immense joy.

However, she admitted that sharing his time with his many royal duties can be a genuine challenge.

"Sometimes I just want him to myself. You understand?" she said with a laugh.

Olori shuts down polygamy talk

When the interviewer brought up the question fans were most curious about, whether she would accept her husband taking another wife, the Olori did not hesitate.

Olori Atuwatse III speaks about monarch's style, names his stylist. Photo credit@oluofwarri

Source: Instagram

She said:

"I no go agree. First of all, his majesty no go feel change in mind about polygamy. Maybe just settle down for dear. Me alone, only me, I be like three women. I dey alright for am."

She also made it clear that she harbours no political ambitions, saying she is perfectly content in her current role as queen consort.

On the subject of her signature turban style, the Olori explained that covering her hair is a deliberate act of respect for her royal office, not a restriction on her personal style.

The Queen behind the king's wardrobe

Perhaps the moment that sent fans into a frenzy was her parting confession. When asked about the couple's well-known flair for fashion, she teased:

"You want me to tell you secrets? Just tell me. I be my husband's stylist."

Fans react to Olori Atuwatse's interview

Reactions from fans poured in almost immediately after the video circulated online:

[@iammaazure commented:

"She was divinely made for this"

@tamarhomes wrote:

"I love her softness, firmness and humor. A QUEEN"

@cassandrakpasa reacted:

"Me alone be like 3 women! A woman who knows her worth."

@i_iyanzhair1 said:

"Her laughter, Olori is just a baby girl in love!"

@bibis_pantries shared:

"I love how firmly she said he nor fit, he knows and own her position."

@style_by_funshy added:

"'You don see my style?' That's a Class Act right there!"

Moment Oba Tejuosho lapped his wife at party

Legit.ng reported that a video from Olori Yetunde Oluwafunmilayo Tejuosho’s 70th birthday celebration in Abeokuta sparked reactions online after a sweet moment involving the royal couple was captured on camera.

During the celebration, the 88-year-old monarch rejected a chair brought for his queen and gestured for her to sit on his lap while they posed for photographs.

The heartwarming display of affection quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with admiration for the royal couple and their loving bond.

Source: Legit.ng