Paddy Adenuga, son of billionaire Mike Adenuga, posted a photo with Aliko Dangote alongside a pointed question about the ongoing public share offer

The post landed in the middle of Dangote Petroleum Refinery's public offer, which opened September 14 and aims to raise ₦2.15 trillion

Fans and followers flooded the replies with humour, curiosity, and jokes on Paddy's page

Paddy Adenuga dropped a photo on Tuesday, 23 September, that sent social media into overdrive. The screenwriter and son of telecoms billionaire Mike Adenuga shared a snapshot of himself standing next to Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, asking his followers one pointed question: "Have you bought your Dangote shares?"

The post racked up hundreds of likes, dozens of reposts, and a flood of replies within hours of going live.

Billionaire Mike Adenuga’s son asks fans about Dangote's shares. Credit: paddyadenuga/alikodangote

Source: Instagram

Dangote refinery public offer

The timing of Paddy's post was impossible to ignore. Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals launched a public share offer on September 14, 2026, with subscriptions open until October 13. Shares are priced at ₦525 each, with a minimum purchase of 10 units. The offer is targeting approximately ₦2.15 trillion through the sale of around 4.1 billion ordinary shares, making it one of the largest equity offerings on the African continent. Trading on the Nigerian Exchange is expected to begin in late November 2026.

Ordinary Nigerians have been scrambling to get a slice of the refinery project, with reports of a share-buying frenzy since the offer opened.

Nigerians react to billionaire Mike Adenuga’s son’s question about Dangote’s shares. Credit: alikodangote

Source: UGC

Paddy Adenuga's tweet about Dangote's IPO is below:

Two powerful families, one photo

Many who saw the post read it as a playful nod to the IPO and a sign of warm ties between the Adenuga and Dangote families, two of the most powerful business dynasties in Nigeria.

The replies came thick and fast, mixing laughter with genuine curiosity on X. Read the comments below:

@nuelbraxton24 wrote:

"Paddy buy for me nah 😢"

@ade_baderin commented:

"Yes sir, I've got 2k units but won't mind some additional units, young billionaire!"

@adebiyioluwafem joked:

"When your papa wan list Glo on NGX"

@BlakOlogun31176 noticed Paddy's long absence from the platform, writing:

"Paddy... I hope this tweet is not till next year September again? You are in the habit of tweeting once then disappearing for a long time. You are looking jacked Cuzo... have you been spending time in the gym?"

@NaijaGoldaMeir kept it short, asking:

"Conoil nko?"

Davido and Chioma spotted with Dangote

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chioma Adeleke found herself at the centre of online conversation after a video from the United Nations General Assembly week in New York captured her posing casually alongside her husband, Afrobeats star Davido, and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote.

The footage, posted to Instagram and tagged to New York, showed the trio at what appeared to be an exclusive indoor event.

What caught many viewers off guard was not just the company Chioma was keeping, but the effortless calm she displayed throughout the moment.

Source: Legit.ng