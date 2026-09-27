Music promoter Ijoba Danku publicly responded to allegations made against him by a lady known as Princess Porsh

Danku claimed he paid Princess Porsh and the models she brought to his video shoot, including N100,000 for makeup

The promoter revealed the matter has been escalated to the police, showing marks on his neck he said she inflicted

Music promoter Ijoba Danku has broken his silence on the allegations Princess Porsh made against him, insisting the controversy has been distorted and that the matter is now in the hands of law enforcement.

In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, 27 September 2026, Danku addressed the public directly, describing Princess Porsh as someone he met at a social event on Orchard Road hosted by a promoter called Cassie.

Reactions as Ijoba Danku breaks silence on Princess Porsh allegations, accuses her of assault. Photo credit@ijobadanku/@pincessporsh

Source: Instagram

He said she approached him and his artist at the event of her own accord, which he used to challenge her narrative.

Danku's account of the video shoot

At the centre of the dispute is a video shoot for a song Danku described as 'Omame Keme'. He said he hired Princess Porsh to provide models and vixens for the project, telling her he needed a certain calibre of talent.

When the girls she recruited arrived at the location, he said they were not ready by the time the featured artist, Oritsefemi, was on set, which caused him significant frustration.

Despite his disappointment, Danku insisted he still paid for everything. He said Princess Porsh requested N60,000 for her makeup, and he gave her N100,000. He also said he paid N200,000 for the models she supplied, at N100,000 per girl.

Princess Porsh trends over Ijoba Danku's video. Photo credit@princessporsh

Source: Instagram

Danku further alleged that a phone belonging to someone on his team went missing, and that the models Princess Porsh brought were the only strangers present. He claimed the girls left the location before receiving payment, which he found suspicious, and that Princess Porsh contacted his wife with false claims about him attempting to sleep with her.

Case taken to the police

Danku stated firmly that he is not engaging in a social media back-and-forth, calling himself an "OG" rather than a Gen Z personality. He showed visible marks on his neck during the video, alleging Princess Porsh scratched him during a confrontation at the shoot, damaging his necklaces and wristwatch.

He urged her to report herself to the authorities before the police came for her instead, confirming the matter had already been filed at a station.

Here is the Instagram video of Ijoba Danku sharing his side of the story:

Reactions from social media users have been mixed:

@sirtee11 commented:

"Baba want model he said they brought OS."

@_psalmtee_ wrote:

"Na all case Una Dey carry go station now, police don suffer for Una hand "

@pawpawlee_ink_studio reacted:

"Day deceive yourself."

@shacckurr stated:

"All na lie … person wey Dey support Tinubu fit do anything to anybody"

Danku speaks of fallout with Oristefemi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Danku opened a can of worms on his ex-artist, Oristefemi.

Oristefemi had earlier said that he provided succour for Burna Boy after the singer had issues with his mother.

He added that the Last Last crooner stayed in his house for a while. Speaking in an interview with reality show star Doyin David on her podcast, Doyin's Corner, Danku said that Burna Boy never stayed with them. According to him, what the singer said was far from the truth.

Source: Legit.ng