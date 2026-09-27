Lagos onion prices have surged 233% as a paint bucket rises from ₦3,000 to ₦10,000 in four months

Flooding across northern producing states and rising seed costs are squeezing onion supplies before they reach urban markets

Transport costs, fuel prices and spoilage are worsening pressure on households, restaurants and food vendors

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Buying onions is becoming significantly more expensive for Lagos households, with a paint bucket now selling for ₦10,000, up from ₦3,000 in May, as supply shortages and transportation costs drive prices higher.

The ₦7,000 increase represents a jump of about 233 per cent in four months, highlighting the growing cost of an ingredient widely used in Nigerian kitchens.

Onion sellers announce new prices as scarcity hits. Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Traders say a bag of onions now costs between ₦150,000 and ₦250,000, depending on its size and variety, compared with ₦50,000 to ₦70,000 in May.

The increases are putting pressure on household food budgets and businesses that depend on onions for daily meal preparation.

Flooding hits major onion-producing states

The National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN) attributed the supply squeeze to flooding across major producing states.

The association identified Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Adamawa among the affected states, linking damage to farms with reduced availability and higher prices.

It also cited rising seed costs as another challenge confronting producers.

These pressures are affecting the supply chain before onions reach urban markets, where traders must also account for transportation, handling and potential losses from spoilage.

For Lagos buyers, the result is a sharp increase across different quantities, from smaller bags to the paint buckets commonly used for retail purchases.

Transport costs reach ₦30,000 per bag

Ibrahim Idris, an onion wholesaler at Oyingbo Market, said moving produce from northern Nigeria had become a major contributor to the price surge.

According to him, transportation alone now costs about ₦30,000 per bag, excluding additional charges involved in delivering the onions to Lagos.

He said supplies from Sokoto and other northern producing areas had declined during the current planting season, while flooding had further reduced the quantity reaching markets.

“We sold a paint bucket of onions at N3,000 in May, but now the same quantity sells for N10,000,” Idris said.

Traders also identified higher fuel costs and seasonal changes in production as factors behind the increases. They said supplies are generally more plentiful during the dry season.

Smaller bags also become more expensive

The price pressure extends beyond large wholesale bags.

According to traders, a small bag that sold for between ₦17,000 and ₦20,000 in March now costs between ₦60,000 and ₦70,000.

For restaurants, food vendors and other small businesses, the increases raise the cost of preparing meals. Households buying smaller quantities also face a larger bill for the same ingredient.

However, bag sizes and onion varieties differ, meaning the percentage increase is not uniform across every purchase.

Onion prices surge across Nigeria amid nationwide scarcity. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Spoilage compounds traders’ difficulties

Storage remains another challenge because onions can deteriorate before they are sold.

Traders commonly remove them from purchase bags and keep them in ventilated spaces. Some spread the onions in sunlight or use uncovered baskets to reduce spoilage.

One Oyingbo trader said he continued selling older stocks because newly harvested onions were more susceptible to deterioration.

Together, reduced supplies, flood damage, higher production and transport expenses, and storage difficulties are keeping Lagos onion prices under pressure.

Nigerian states with highest food prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate slowed again in August 2026, but millions of households are still paying more for food, highlighting the gap between improving economic data and the reality at markets across the country.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that headline inflation eased marginally to 15.39% in August from 15.43% in July, a decline of just 0.04 percentage points.

Source: Legit.ng