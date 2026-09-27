A post by a user identified as Prof. Mgbeke has drawn attention on X after referencing Nduka Obaigbena and Arise News presenter Ojy Okpe

The post made an unverified claim, with no independent evidence presented to substantiate the statement

The development has generated reactions from social media users seeking more context about the post

A post referencing media executive Nduka Obaigbena and Arise News presenter Ojy Okpe has attracted attention on X.

The post was published by a user identified as Prof. Mgbeke and directly mentioned Obaigbena while referring to Okpe.

The statement has generated reactions from users on the platform, with some seeking clarification about the context of the post.

Nigerian media mogul who is the founding Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY Media Group Photo: ThisDay

Source: Facebook

The post's claim has not been independently verified, and no evidence was provided to establish it as fact.

Who are Ojy Okpe and Nduka Obaigbena?

Ojy Okpe is a presenter on Arise News and hosts "Trending With Ojy Okpe", a programme focused on stories and issues attracting public attention.

Nduka Obaigbena founded and chairs THISDAY and Arise Media Group, which operates Arise News.

The post has prompted discussion among X users, with reactions focusing mainly on the context and circumstances surrounding the statement.

Some users called for more information, while others discussed the decision to make the statement publicly.

The circumstances surrounding the post and whether there is additional context beyond the material circulating on X remain unclear.

As of the time of this report, there has been no independent confirmation of the claim contained in the post.

About Nduka Obaigbena

Nduka Obaigbena is one of Nigeria’s prominent media moguls, with decades of experience and success across both print and electronic media.

He founded the Nigerian newspaper THISDAY in 1995. In 2000, Obaigbena established the annual THISDAY Awards, which recognise individuals who have made significant contributions to Nigerian society in areas including politics, global business, education and other fields.

In 2013, he launched Arise News, an international television news channel with an African focus.

Obaigbena is a regular attendee and session moderator at the World Economic Forum. He has also served as a member of the Nominating Committee of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders.

He is the chairman of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and chairman of the Nigerian Press Organisation, which comprises the NPAN, the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Nigerian Guild of Editors, where he is a fellow.

Ochacho: Reactions as Tacha meets Ice King’s dad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a brief but buzzworthy encounter between BBNaija star Tacha and billionaire Ochacho at a high-profile Lagos event has set social media ablaze, with fans dissecting every second of the clip.

The moment unfolded at the Lagos All White Party, held at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

In footage captured by CityEdge TV, Tacha was seen approaching Ochacho at the outdoor celebrity gathering, greeting him in a notably warm and hands-on manner that immediately caught the attention of onlookers and photographers at the event.

The interaction was candid and quick, but it was more than enough to send the internet into a frenzy.

Source: Legit.ng