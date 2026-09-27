The Katsina State Police Command arrested Sada Tambai, 27, over the death of his father, Adamu Tambai, in Bindawa LGA

Police received a distress call on September 21, 2026, after the elderly former Ward Head was found motionless outside his home

The suspect allegedly confessed to hitting his father on the head with a stick during police interrogation

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the death of his 80-year-old father in Bindawa Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, Sada Tambai, was taken into custody following the death of his father, Adamu Tambai, a former Ward Head of Mundadu Village, on September 21, 2026.

Nigerian Man Allegedly Kills 80-Year-Old Father With a Stick in Katsina

Source: Twitter

Police said the Bindawa Divisional Police Headquarters received a distress call from the District Head of Bindawa, Dan Yusufan Katsina, who reported that an elderly man had been found lying motionless outside his home in Mundadu Village.

Detectives were immediately sent to the scene, and the victim was taken to the nearest hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.

Confession and transfer to SCID

Preliminary investigations pointed to the deceased's son as the prime suspect. During interrogation, Sada allegedly confessed to striking his father on the head with a stick, according to the police command.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Umar Fage, ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

In a statement by Police Public Relations Officer DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, the command said Sada would face arraignment in court once the investigation is complete, adding that the command was committed to ensuring justice was served in the case.

Man kills 1, injures 3 at wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 34-year-old Kano resident, Rabiu Mukthar, has been arrested after allegedly shooting into a crowd at a nearby wedding ceremony, killing one person and leaving three others injured in Kano state.

The state police spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the suspect came out of his home in Tudun Yola Quarters and fired a pump-action gun sporadically at people gathered for the event.

Source: Legit.ng