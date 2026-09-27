Moses Usor came off the bench to make his Super Eagles debut against Madagascar in a 2027 AFCON qualifier in Uyo

The Austria-based forward entered the pitch alongside Moses Simon, who was earning his 100th cap for Nigeria

Usor spoke about what the milestone night meant to him and what he hopes to achieve with the national team

Austria-based forward Moses Usor marked his first appearance for Nigeria's Super Eagles with a match-winning goal against Madagascar in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier held in Uyo.

Coach Eric Chelle introduced Usor as a substitute at the same moment he brought on Moses Simon, whose appearance against the Barea was his 100th cap for the national team.

Moses Usor before his Super Eagles debut. Photo from @mosesusor35.

Source: Getty Images

The timing created a striking contrast: a player stepping onto the international stage for the first time, entering alongside one of Nigeria's most experienced campaigners.

Usor sets sights on Simon's legacy

Speaking to Footy-Africa after the game, Usor said the occasion left a deep impression on him and pointed directly to his more celebrated namesake as the standard he intends to reach.

“I want to be like Moses Simon, his consistency, his humility, his commitment to the team over so many seasons,” he said.

The LASK forward also reflected on the coincidence of sharing a name with the centurion on such a significant evening.

"It's special to share the name Moses and go through this night with him. Getting to 100 caps for Nigeria is a massive achievement," Usor added.

Despite scoring the decisive goal, Usor was quick to keep expectations measured, saying:

“Now it's about work. One goal doesn't make a career. I want to stay humble, keep learning from the senior players, and keep fighting for my shirt. I want Nigerians to know I'm here to give everything."

As noted, CAF, with the win secured, attention turns quickly to Nigeria's next fixture. The Super Eagles travel to Bissau to face Guinea-Bissau in what is shaping up to be a top-of-the-table contest in the qualifying group.

Usor will be hoping the debut goal is enough to earn him further opportunities as Chelle builds his squad for the road to the tournament.

George Ilenikhena names his idol

Legit.ng previously reported that George Ilenikhena revealed his Super Eagles idols after a goal-scoring debut for the Nigerian national team.

Ilenikhena named Victor Osimhen, whom he replaced in the starting lineup and former captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha as the players he watched.

Source: Legit.ng