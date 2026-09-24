Paul Okoye's ex-wife Anita took to Instagram to pen a warm birthday message to her former brother-in-law Peter's son

Cameron Okoye turned 18 on Wednesday, September 24, 2026, with Anita tagging both Peter and his wife Lola in the tribute

Anita described the teenager as 'Mr. Creative' and expressed excitement about his future work

Paul Okoye's ex-wife, Anita Okoye, has publicly celebrated her former brother-in-law Peter Okoye's son, Cameron, as he marked his 18th birthday on Wednesday, September 24, 2026.

Anita shared a birthday tribute for Cameron on her Instagram story, tagging Peter, one half of the iconic music duo P-Square, and his wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, in the post. The gesture drew attention given her separation from Paul, Peter's twin brother.

Paul Okoye’s former wife Anita celebrates with Peter and Lola Omotayo. Credit: anitaokoye/peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

In the tribute, Anita expressed deep affection for her nephew, describing him with the nickname "Mr. Creative" and hinting that his talent is something the world should look forward to experiencing.

"Happy 18th birthday my darling nephew @cameronokoye10 We love you so much. Mr. Creative!! I cannot wait for the world to experience your great work!" she wrote.

The birthday post is notable because it signals that Anita has maintained warm ties with members of the Okoye family despite her split from Paul.

Meanwhile, Lola Omotayo-Okoye had previously celebrated Cameron publicly amid a period of tension within the wider Okoye family.

"Happy 18th birthday to my precious son Cameron. Mama's heartbeat. I have loved you deeply from the moment I first laid eyes on you," Lola wrote in her tribute.

She described Cameron as her "Mr Gentle" and expressed pride in the man he is growing into.

Paul Okoye’s ex-wife Anita praises Cameron’s talent as he reached adulthood. Credit: anitaokoye

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also reported that Peter was not left out of the celebration. According to the singer, watching his son grow from childhood has been a blessing for him.

See Anita Okoye's birthday tribute to Cameron on her Instagram story

Paul Okoye celebrates younger wife at 26

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Paul Okoye celebrated his younger wife, Ivy Ifeoma, on her birthday.

Ifeoma had turned 26 on Wednesday, September 23, and had taken to social media tp share pictures to mark the occasion.

Reacting, Paul was among the celebrities and fans who took to Ifeoma's page to gush about her photos.

Source: Legit.ng