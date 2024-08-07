Ace Nigerian rapper and singer Olamide recently opened up about his latest body of work, Ikigai and what inspired it

During an interview, the rapper shared why he decided to step away from doing music and performing it on stage

He also shared what inspired his active return to music and why he chose to name his new body of work Ikigai

Rapper, singer, and record label owner Olamide Adedeji, better known as Olamide Baddo, is one of the longest-serving hip-hop artists in Nigeria's music industry.

He recently released a new body of work, Ikigai, which has been doing fantastic numbers. Two songs on the project stand out: Hello Habibi and Metaverse.

Nigerian singer Olamide revealed why he almost quit music to focus on songwriting. Photo credit: @olamide

Source: Instagram

During a recent interview, Olamide talked about his new album and what inspired it after stepping away from music for nearly four years.

The singer's latest album before Ikigai was Carpe Diem, released in 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, during his conversation with Too Xclusive, Olamide shared why he almost quit music and wanted to focus more on songwriting.

"I almost quit music" - Olamide reveals

The Nigerian singer revealed during the conversation that he almost quit music and wanted to focus more on songwriting.

However, after much introspection and soul-searching, he realized that he couldn't stop making music because, without it, he felt his life had lost its purpose.

Olamide also shared why he chose to name his new project Ikigai.

Ikigai is a Japanese word which means living a life of purpose.

Watch an excerpt of the interview below:

Netizens share their thoughts about Olamide's interview

See some of the comments that trailed Olamide's interview:

@hem_my88:

"Baddo don collect lollipop 🍭 from rema, gave him cigar."

@omotumishe:

"Eyan MAYWEATHER listen to Baddo till I can hear no more."

@rawwgram:

"You see that “And all that” wey he talk, he don tey wey him don dey talk am."

@don_babaaaa:

"Na 2 lollipop Baddo dey lick."

@ghostavohgram:

"My Mentor."

@horladapoabiodun:

"King of the street, Don't make me cry oooo, Stop Ginger keh years Afi Toba Di Arugbo."

@thecuteosh_:

"Lol that's the king right there."

@tripp___in:

"Why is her body movement like that?"

@fehmhi:

"Stop music keh, no try am oo."

Olamide Signs New Artiste, Senth

Legit.ng recalls reporting when YBNL announced that their boss, Olamide, had signed a new artist for the record label.

Senth reacted to the announcement and described the legendary rapper as a God-sent. He noted that Olamide was sent into his life to save him from damnation.

The new artist would join Fireboy DML and Asake, who are signed to the YBNL and hoped to have a glittering career like his senior colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng