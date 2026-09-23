Lola Omotayo, wife of Peter Okoye, marked their son Cameron's 18th birthday with a heartfelt video collage and tribute

The celebration came days after Peter testified in court about receiving over $800,000 in SACEM royalties for P-Square songs

Peter's cross-examination in the fraud trial against his brother Jude Okoye revealed fresh details about royalty payments and P-Square's ownership

While legal battles surrounding the Okoye family continue to make headlines, Lola Omotayo Okoye paused to celebrate a personal milestone, the 18th birthday of her son, Cameron.

The wife of music star Peter Okoye shared a warm video collage capturing moments she and Cameron shared over the years, flooding social media with affection for the young man she called her heartbeat.

Peter Okoye’s wife Lola Omotayo shares joyful moment as P-Square saga unfolds. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

"Happy 18th birthday to my precious son Cameron. Mama's heartbeat. I have loved you deeply from the moment I first laid eyes on you," Lola wrote in her tribute.

She described Cameron as her "Mr Gentle" and expressed pride in the man he is growing into, adding:

"As you step into adulthood, I pray that God guides your path, protects you, blesses the work of your hands, and fills your life with purpose and favour."

Lola also made it clear that no amount of growing up would change her perspective: "You will forever be my baby, no matter how grown you are, and my answered prayer."

Peter Okoye Testifies in Jude Okoye Fraud Trial

The heartfelt birthday moment arrived in the middle of a turbulent period for the Okoye family. Just days before, Peter testified before Justice Alexander Owoeye at a Federal High Court in Lagos, giving evidence in the ongoing fraud trial of his brother, Jude Okoye.

Peter disclosed during cross-examination that he received more than $800,000 in royalties from SACEM, the France-based music rights body that collects and distributes earnings for songwriters and composers, for songs recorded under the P-Square name between 2016 and 2026.

He admitted he never informed Jude about the payments, saying: "No, the money was for the artists."

Peter maintained that Jude played no role as a member of P-Square, though he acknowledged that Jude directed some of the group's music videos. He also confirmed that the royalty-generating songs were indeed P-Square tracks and that both he and his twin brother Paul wrote and produced all of them.

Peter Okoye’s wife Lola Omotayo steals attention with son’s celebration. Credit: @lolaomotayo

Source: Instagram

During cross-examination, Jude's lawyer, Clement Onwuewunor (SAN), questioned Peter over his claim that Jude delayed in releasing royalty records.

Peter had stated the delay lasted over three months, but the defence argued the records were sent just six days after the request was made on 16 October 2022. Peter disagreed with the timeline but admitted he had no text messages or emails to support his earlier account.

The court adjourned proceedings until 8 and 9 December 2026 for further hearing.

See Lola Omotayo's Instagram post below:

Peter Okoye shares rare certificate amid feud

Legit.ng had reported that an old video of Nigerian music star Peter Okoye had resurfaced online, showing the singer confidently claiming that he is the only member of the Okoye family with a music certificate.

The video had re-emerged amid the growing feud between Peter, his twin brother Paul Okoye, and their elder brother Jude Okoye, which has continued to generate reactions on social media.

As the clip gained traction, fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many expressing support for the P-Square star and weighing in on the ongoing family drama.

Source: Legit.ng