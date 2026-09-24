The US State Department launched a dedicated online portal on September 23, 2026, allowing the public to report visa fraud and misuse

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott announced the portal on X, saying a US visa is a privilege, not a right

The public can submit reports anonymously, though providing contact details may help investigators follow up

The United States State Department has launched an online portal where members of the public can report suspected visa fraud or misuse, as part of a broader effort to tighten enforcement of American immigration laws.

Tommy Pigott, the State Department's spokesman, announced the development on September 23, 2026, via his official X account, writing:

US launches new reporting portal for visa fraud, misuse and immigration violations. Photo credit: Saul Loeb

Source: Getty Images

"A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right. @StateDept is launching a dedicated portal where you can report visa fraud and misuse. Help protect our national interests and crack down on visa abuse."

The portal, hosted on the State Department's travel website, is described as a tool for gathering credible information that could lead to formal investigations.

How the US visa fraud reporting portal works

According to the portal's official page, the department reviews all submissions and promises to take "prompt and appropriate action to fully enforce U.S. laws."

The public is encouraged to submit as much identifying information as possible about the suspected fraud, as more detailed reports are more likely to produce successful investigations.

Reports can be submitted anonymously. However, the department noted that providing a name and email address makes it easier for investigators to follow up if additional information is needed.

The portal was set up under the direction of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with the department saying it takes all allegations of visa fraud or misuse "very seriously."

The launch signals a more aggressive stance by the Trump administration on visa enforcement and signals to both US citizens and foreign nationals that abuse of the visa system will face scrutiny from the public as well as from officials.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had announced new visa restrictions linked to birth tourism and named those affected.

Man arrested over US visa fraud and theft

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was arrested for US visa fraud and theft.

USCIS said the individual, whose name has not been released, was charged with visa fraud and the theft of more than $300,000.

The US agency said the operation was carried out alongside federal partners.

Source: Legit.ng