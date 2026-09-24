Jelicia Westhoff, the mother of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye's son, took to Threads with a pointed post about men who neglect their children

Her message came shortly after Maduka and Cardi B were photographed together at Milan Fashion Week, sparking widespread speculation online

Jelicia had previously posted and deleted a TikTok featuring their son, raising further questions about Maduka's role as a father

Jelicia Westhoff, the mother of Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye's son, has broken her silence with a cryptic message on Threads that many online have connected to the recent buzz surrounding Maduka and American rapper Cardi B.

The two were photographed together in Milan during Fashion Week, setting social media alight with speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Reactions as Maduka Okoye's baby mama, Jelicia Westhoff, speaks out amid Cardi B romance rumours. Photo credit :@maduakaokoye/@cardib/@jeliciawesthoff

Source: Instagram

The timing raised eyebrows further because Maduka had reportedly cited "family and personal issues" as his reason for withdrawing from the Nigeria national team squad around the same period.

Jelicia's message catches attention

Without naming anyone directly, Jelicia posted on Threads: "Dating a man that doesn't take care of his kids, that's a character problem, babe."

The brevity of the message did little to dampen its impact, with many followers immediately drawing connections to the Cardi B situation.

This was not her first public comment on Maduka's involvement as a father. She had previously posted a TikTok featuring their son with the caption, "I know one day, you will turn to me and ask what happened," before deleting it.

Maduka Okoye's baby mama, Jelicia Westhoff, shares video of their son. Photo credit@jeliciawesthoff

Source: Instagram

Over the years, Jelicia has raised concerns about Maduka's parental presence on multiple occasions, which made this latest post land with even greater weight given the current attention on him.

Neither Maduka nor Cardi B has publicly confirmed any romantic involvement.

Here is the Instagram video post of the baby mama of the football star:

Fans react online

The posts sparked a lively debate across social media, with followers divided on where to place responsibility.

@phillip__ndansi commented:

"When i saw the video of Cardi & Maduka i new she was coming again"

@ooitsnikkyoo wrote:

"She doesn't want him to post but she can post him with the kid? Girl, let that hurt go."

@hottchocolate82 said:

"Cardi said she's single. Does this BM only make these posts when he's been hanging with CB?"

@hotazmeeee noted:

"Cardi's fans spent all last week calling Diggs a deadbeat and she thanked them for it. Now Maduka's a deadbeat and suddenly they're mute. They're still all for the 'relationship' too. Funny how the standard changes"

@i_am_tracyevon shared:

"These women think having a baby keeps the man at home. He may not want anything to do with the mother and she probably interferes with his relationship with the baby."

Cardi B storms Paris fashion with live crow

Legit.ng reported that Cardi B was one of the people who turned heads at Paris Fashion Week with what she wore for the event.

She was seen in a chest-revealing, dramatic dress, and she used an animal as her accessory to create more drama.

What she wore to the fashion event became a trending topic among those in the fashion industry.

Source: Legit.ng