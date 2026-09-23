The Canadian government published the conditions foreign skilled workers must meet to qualify for permanent residence through Express Entry

Applicants must score at least 67 out of 100 points across six selection factors, including language, education, and work experience

Skilled workers must prove at least one year of paid experience in TEER categories 0, 1, 2, or 3 within the last 10 years

The Canadian government has outlined the conditions that foreign skilled workers must satisfy to qualify for permanent residence through the Federal Skilled Worker Programme under Express Entry.

The programme targets skilled workers, including managers, supervisors, and people in roles that typically require a university degree, college diploma, or apprenticeship training.

Canada publishes the conditions foreign skilled workers must meet to get permanent residence. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Canada PR: Work experience requirements

To be eligible, applicants must meet all of the following conditions:

1. Work experience must fall within TEER categories 0, 1, 2, or 3, where TEER stands for training, education, experience, and responsibilities.

2. The experience must be in the same National Occupational Classification (NOC) as the primary occupation listed on the immigration application.

3. The applicant must have performed the actions described in the lead statement of the relevant NOC job description, as well as most of the main duties listed.

4. The experience must have been gained within the last 10 years, whether in Canada or abroad.

5. The work must have been paid — either through wages or commission. Volunteer work and unpaid internships do not count.

6. The experience must add up to at least one year of continuous work or 1,560 hours in total, based on 30 hours per week.

Applicants can reach the 1,560-hour threshold through full-time work at one or more jobs, or through part-time arrangements spread over a longer period.

Canada PR: Selection factors and scoring

Beyond the minimum requirements, Canada assesses each applicant using a points-based system. The six selection factors and their maximum scores are:

1. Language skills: 28 points.

2. Education: 25 points.

3. Skilled work experience: 15 points.

4. Age: 12 points.

5. Arranged employment in Canada: 10 points.

6. Adaptability: 10 points.

Applicants who score 67 points or above out of 100 may submit a profile to the Express Entry pool. Those who score below 67 points are not eligible for the programme.

Canada PR: Other conditions applicants must meet

Candidates with foreign academic credentials must present a completed educational credential and an Educational Credential Assessment carried out for immigration purposes.

Applicants must also show they have enough funds to support themselves and any family members upon arrival in Canada. This requirement is waived for those who already have the legal right to work in Canada and hold a valid job offer from a Canadian employer.

Canada also requires that applicants plan to settle outside the province of Quebec, which runs its own separate skilled worker selection process.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had outlined seven conditions for home care workers seeking permanent residence.

Canada lists 3 Express Entry routes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had published its three Express Entry routes for foreigners who wish to apply for permanent residence.

According to the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) guidance, Express Entry is an online platform used to process applications across all three programmes, and eligibility requirements differ depending on a worker's background and qualifications.

Before comparing programmes, the Canadian government says applicants should be familiar with three core concepts that shape eligibility decisions.

Source: Legit.ng