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Davido Sends Rare Message to Wike’s Son as He Celebrates His Birthday
Celebrities

Davido Sends Rare Message to Wike’s Son as He Celebrates His Birthday

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
2 min read
  • Davido has publicly celebrated Joaquin Wike, son of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, on his birthday
  • The singer’s choice of words showed that his relationship with the celebrant goes beyond a simple social media greeting
  • Joaquin’s birthday post from the Afrobeats star has since attracted attention from social media users

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Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has given Joaquin Wike, the son of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, a special birthday shout-out.

The singer’s message, shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, September 24, quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Davido, Joaquin Wike, Afrobeats, singer
Davido celebrates Joaquin Wike, son of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, on his birthday. Photos: @davido/@joaqwike/IG.
Source: Instagram

Davido did not simply send the celebrant a brief birthday greeting. Instead, he used warm and personal words that suggested a close relationship between the two men.

Davido celebrates Joaquin

In the message, Davido wrote:

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“Its @jaoqwike DAY! Happy birthday my brother! Love you and celebrate you today! Stand up guy 4L.”

The singer’s description of Joaquin as his “brother” immediately gave the birthday post a more personal touch.

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Davido interviews Aliko Dangote on why people should buy IPO shares, billionaire’s response trends

Rather than the usual celebrity birthday message, Davido appeared to be celebrating someone he considers close to him.

Davido quizzes Dangote in New York

In another development. Davido quizzed billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote at a recent high-profile event in New York, asking him point-blank why people should purchase shares in his company.

The encounter happened at the unveiling of Dangote's billboard in Times Square, New York, where Davido was among the notable figures in attendance.

During the event, the Afrobeats star turned interviewer, directing a question at Africa's richest man about his ongoing share sales.

Davido, Nyesom Wike's son, Afrobeats, singer
Davido's choice of words showed his relationship with the celebrant. Photo: @davido/IG.
Source: Instagram

Davido opens up about his biggest one-time purchase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido stunned fans during a Twitch livestream with streamer Enzo after disclosing that his biggest single purchase ever cost $11 million.

The Afrobeats star made the disclosure during the overnight broadcast from September 20 to September 21, 2026, but did not reveal what he spent the huge amount on

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
DavidoNyesom WikeNigerian Celebrity GistsInstagram
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