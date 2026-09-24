Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong converted to Islam after reciting the Shahadah in Doha, Qatar

Troost-Ekong retired from international football in 2025 after earning 83 caps for Nigeria over a decade

The 33-year-old defender said his retirement decision felt like the right time despite a decorated career with the Super Eagles

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has embraced Islam, reciting the Shahadah in Doha, Qatar.

The 33-year-old Nigerian international currently plays for Qatar Stars League club Al-Ahli, having signed an 18-month contract with the side in January 2026.

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has converted to Islam just barely a year after retiring from the national team. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Troost-Ekong has made 14 appearances for the club across all competitions since joining, including one outing this season.

His move to the Arab region began in 2024 when he joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Khaleej before crossing to Qatar.

Why Troost-Ekong left the Super Eagles

Before his religious conversion made headlines, Troost-Ekong had already stepped away from international football, ending a career with the Super Eagles that spanned more than a decade.

He was notably absent from Nigeria's squad at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where the team claimed a bronze medal, and his retirement came as a surprise to many supporters.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his decision, Troost-Ekong described his feelings as mixed but ultimately settled.

"I just felt like the right time for me," he said.

"It feels like a chapter is closing. But I also feel happy, I feel proud. I've had such a great run with the Super Eagles to be part of the team for over 10 years."

He also reflected on the journey from squad member to skipper, calling it something he could not have envisioned at the outset.

"It's been such a big part of my identity, something I've been so proud of. Just to be part of the team is one of the biggest honours that I've had in my life so far.

"For me to grow into becoming a captain of the team is something that I couldn't have even imagined at the start of it. It's bittersweet, but it just felt like the right time for me."

A look at Troost-Ekong's decorated international career

Troost-Ekong made his debut for Nigeria in 2015 and went on to earn 83 caps, scoring eight goals.

He left international football as Nigeria's ninth-most capped player.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Troost-Ekong's career highlights include representing Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games.

He was also part of the Super Eagles squad that reached the final of the 2023 AFCON in Ivoey Coast, a tournament in which he was named the best player, a fitting honour for one of the country's most experienced defenders in recent memory.

With his playing days at club level continuing in Qatar, Troost-Ekong now enters a new chapter both spiritually and personally, having closed the book on one of the more distinguished international careers in Nigerian football history.

Troost-Ekong sends message to Nwabali

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Troost-Ekong’s message to Stanley Nwabali after the goalkeeper lost his place in the Super Eagles.

Nwabali remained without a club since leaving Chippa United in February and the timing of his contract exit reportedly made it difficult for him to secure a new team outside the transfer window.

Source: Legit.ng