Nigeria's daily petrol imports dropped to 14.6 million litres in August 2026, down from 19.7 million litres in July, per NMDPRA data

Dangote Petroleum Refinery supplied 35.87 million litres of petrol daily to the domestic market, operating above full capacity

Total petrol receipts rose 11% to 50.5 million litres per day, even as domestic consumption fell 14% during the same period

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria recorded a sharp decline in daily petrol imports in August 2026 as local refineries increased their contribution to the country's fuel supply.

Figures released by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed that imported Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) fell by 26% during the month.

Dangote Refinery supplied 35.87 million litres of petrol daily to the domestic market in August. Photo: Temiloluwa Johnson

Source: Getty Images

The data was contained in the regulator's August 2026 State of the Midstream and Downstream Sector factsheet released on Thursday, September 24.

Petrol imports declined from 19.7 million litres per day in July to 14.6 million litres per day in August.

At the same time, domestic PMS receipts increased by 39%, rising from 25.8 million litres per day to 35.9 million litres.

The volume supplied by domestic sources represented 71% of total PMS receipts recorded during the month.

Dangote Refinery increases supply

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery recorded an average petrol production of 41.94 million litres per day in August.

According to the NMDPRA figures, 35.87 million litres of the refinery's daily output went into the domestic market, while 9.73 million litres were exported.

The refinery operated at an average capacity utilisation of 105.21% during the month and ended August with 360.4 million litres of PMS in stock.

The increase in domestic refinery output coincided with a rise in crude deliveries to local plants.

Crude receipts increased by 17%, moving from 585,000 barrels per day in July to 683,000 barrels per day in August.

Local refineries received 137.98 million barrels of feedstock between January and August 2026.

BusinessDay reports that domestic crude accounted for 109.88 million barrels, representing 79.64% of the total feedstock received during the period. Imported seaborne crude accounted for the remaining 28.10 million barrels.

Nigeria’s daily petrol consumption fell 14% to 41.5 million litres in August. Photo: Temiloluwa Johnson

Source: Getty Images

Petrol consumption drops

Despite the higher volume of petrol supplied, recorded domestic consumption declined in August.

The NMDPRA reported a 14% fall in PMS consumption, from 48.3 million litres per day in July to 41.5 million litres per day in August.

Petrol stock sufficiency also improved slightly, rising from 22.4 days to 22.9 days.

NNPC new petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has published revised pump prices at its filling stations across the country after Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduced its ex-gantry price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by N25 per litre.

The refinery reduced its petrol price from N1,350 to N1,325 per litre, with expectations that petroleum marketers will adjust their prices accordingly.

The cut came nine days after Dangote Refinery raised its petrol price by N85 per litre on September 12, 2026, moving the refinery's rate from N1,265 to N1,350.

Source: Legit.ng