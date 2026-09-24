The CBN cut its Monetary Policy Rate from 26.5% to 23%, which could reduce the Federal Government’s debt-service burden.

The rate cut could also make loans cheaper for businesses, improve cash flow and encourage investment and expansion

CPPE said the benefits will depend on how quickly lower rates reach borrowers, while warning of possible effects on the FX exchange market

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to slash its benchmark interest rate by 350 basis points could ease financial pressure on the Federal Government and businesses, while giving fresh momentum to economic activity.

The CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) from 26.5% to 23%, marking a significant shift from the prolonged restrictive monetary policy stance.

Expert Highlights What CBN Interest Rate Cut Means for FG, Businesses and Nigerians

Source: UGC

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) said the move could help moderate the Federal Government’s domestic debt-service burden and create more room for development spending.

In a policy brief by its Chief Executive Officer, Muda Yusuf, the centre said elevated interest rates had pushed up yields on government securities, increasing the cost of servicing domestic debt.

A sustained decline in rates, it said, could eventually lower debt-service costs and give the government greater fiscal space for infrastructure, security, education, healthcare and other priorities.

However, CPPE noted that the extent of the benefit would depend on whether the MPR cut leads to lower yields across the government securities market.

Yusuf said:

“Without meaningful transmission to borrowers, the impact of the policy adjustment on investment and economic growth would be limited.”

Businesses could see financing relief

The private sector could also gain as the lower policy rate filters through the banking system.

CPPE said high commercial lending rates had remained a major constraint for businesses, particularly in manufacturing, agriculture, construction and logistics.

Lower rates could improve companies’ cash flows, reduce the cost of capital and encourage investment and expansion.

The centre urged banks to progressively adjust lending rates on new and existing facilities to reflect the change in monetary policy.

It warned that weak transmission to borrowers would limit the impact of the rate cut on investment and economic growth.

Policy shift carries FX risks

CPPE described the decision as a significant recalibration of monetary policy towards supporting growth, investment and economic recovery while preserving price and financial stability.

The CBN also narrowed the asymmetric corridor around the MPR from +50/-450 basis points to +50/-300 basis points.

Despite the potential benefits, CPPE cautioned that the easing could have implications for the foreign exchange market.

Expert Highlights What CBN Interest Rate Cut Means for FG, Businesses and Nigerians

Source: UGC

He said:

“The divergence between Nigeria’s monetary policy direction and recent tightening by some major central banks around the world could affect interest-rate differentials and the relative attractiveness of naira-denominated financial assets.”

The immediate focus will now be on how quickly the lower policy rate feeds through to financial markets, businesses and the wider economy.

CBN mops up N2.5tn OMO demand rise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier highlighted facts about the CBN's decision to absorb N2.5 trillion through a heavily oversubscribed Open Market Operations auction.

The move came as investors subscribed N3 trillion for government-backed securities, while stop rates fell below 20% across three maturities.

The aggressive liquidity mop-up underscores the CBN’s efforts to control excess cash and stabilise monetary conditions.

Source: Legit.ng