Nigerian comedian Bae U has opened up about the personal reason he abandoned skit-making despite building a name in the comedy space

The content creator shared how his desire to escape being “average” led to the creation of Curiosity Made Me Ask

Bae U also disclosed the global figure he hopes to interview someday, after sitting down with several prominent Nigerians

Nigerian comedian and content creator Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, popularly known as Bae U Barbie, has revealed why he walked away from skit-making.

Speaking during a recent episode of The Morayo Show, Bae U explained that the decision came while he was trying to rediscover himself and figure out what he really wanted to create.

Bae U opens up about the personal reason he abandoned skit-making. Photo: @isbae_u/IG.

Source: UGC

According to the content creator, he had become tired of being “average” and wanted to carve out a different path in the entertainment industry.

“The concept of Curiosity Made Me Ask came from me finding myself. I was tired of being average and wanted to do something different,” he said.

How ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’ started - Bae U

Bae U explained that he deliberately wanted to move away from the regular skit-making space.

“I didn’t want to be like the skit makers,” he added.

The idea eventually evolved into Curiosity Made Me Ask, a comic interview show that has allowed him to engage personalities from different walks of life.

He also revealed that Zack’s show, Between Two Fences, served as an inspiration for his concept.

After interviewing notable Nigerians, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, actor Pete Edochie, and television host Frank Edoho, Bae U is already looking beyond Nigeria.

The content creator disclosed that his biggest dream is to interview United States President Donald Trump.

Watch the video of Bae U's interview here:

Bae U discloses the global figure he hopes to interview someday. Photo: @isbae_u/IG.

Source: Instagram

BTS video of Obasanjo on Isbae U's show sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a behind-the-scenes clip from former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s appearance on Curiosity Made Me Ask showed Charly Boy in the background.

The footage also captured Obasanjo singing the viral “I remember when I was a soldier” song alongside host Isbae U.

Charly Boy’s unexpected appearance surprised fans, especially after Obasanjo referred to him as a “Jaga Jaga boy” during the podcast.

Source: Legit.ng