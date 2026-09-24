Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai addressed the silence of people he previously supported in a post on X on Wednesday, September 23, 2026

The former Kaduna State governor stated that adversity had helped him see certain relationships more clearly

Mallam El-Rufai explained that he holds no grudge and leaves to God any judgment over the alleged injustice done to him

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kaduna, Kaduna State - Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has broken his silence on the absence of support from people he once stood by, saying he holds no bitterness towards those who have chosen to stay quiet during his current difficulties.

El-Rufai made his position known in a statement titled "My Relationships and the Aftermath," which he published on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, September 23.

Nasir El-Rufai speaks about the silence of people he once supported during his current difficulties in a statement shared on X. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain stated that some people had reached out to him, expressing surprise at the silence of individuals he had publicly backed or worked closely with over the years. He acknowledged the concern but was clear that he did not wish to judge anyone for it.

"Over the years, I have stood by people and for causes I believed in, sometimes in difficult circumstances and at considerable personal cost. I did so not in expectation of praise, gratitude or reciprocity, but because I believed it was right," El-Rufai wrote.

El-Rufai on what adversity reveals

He noted that the experience had given him a clearer picture of some of his relationships, saying that people he had supported were free to respond to his situation however they chose, including by denying they ever knew him or rewriting the history of their association.

"Some may speak; others may remain silent. Others may even deny our relationship or try rewriting history. Their reasons are their own, and I do not wish to judge them merely because their response differs from what others — or even I — might have expected," he said.

El-Rufai described the moment as one of personal reflection rather than anger, framing it as part of a broader process of seeing people and life more clearly.

"Adversity has a way of illuminating relationships," he wrote, while stressing that what he had learnt should not be taken as a condemnation of anyone.

El-Rufai says no desire for revenge

Furthermore, the erstwhile- Kaduna State No.1 citizen was firm that his principles remained unchanged and that he had no regrets about the support he had extended to others in the past. He also ruled out any desire for revenge over what he described as injustice, ingratitude or injury.

"I have no regrets about standing by people or for causes when I believed it was right to do so, and I bear no resentment towards anyone who chooses not to do the same for me," he said.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai says he has left accountability for any injustice or injury against him to Almighty God. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

He added that he was leaving all accountability to God.

"As for any injustice, ingratitude or injury done to me, I seek neither revenge nor retribution. Ultimate accountability belongs to Almighty Allah, and I leave that judgment to Him, in this world and in the Hereafter," he wrote.

El-Rufai closed by saying that every person would eventually answer for the choices they made, and that his only concern was to remain at peace with his conscience and with God.

Read El-Rufai's full X post below:

Read more on El-Rufai

2027 election: Source shares El-Rufai's plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a source in the opposition privy to the ongoing developments confirmed that El-Rufai was not contesting any elective position in the 2027 election.

The source said El-Rufai was only focused on mobilising against President Bola Tinubu's second-term agenda.

One prominent associate of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who contested the 2023 presidential election but lost to Tinubu, and now relating with El-Rufai, divulged that the ex-Kaduna governor is focused on sending Tinubu and his people back to Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng