Victor Osimhen is absent from the Super Eagles camp in Uyo for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers after withdrawing due to injury

Several Nigerian players picked Osimhen in their all-time 5-a-side teams alongside legends like JJ Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu

Only Calvin Bassey left Osimhen out of his five-man dream team, opting for a surprising inclusion instead

Victor Osimhen may be missing from the Super Eagles' training camp in Uyo, but his name has barely left the lips of his teammates during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers camp.

The Galatasaray striker withdrew from the squad before the international break after picking up an injury, having also missed his club's 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor.

Super Eagles stars include Osimhen in 5-aside team. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Yet despite his physical absence, the 26-year-old's standing among the group was on full display when players were asked to name their ultimate five-a-side teams, featuring only Nigerian legends.

In a video shared by Sporty TV, nearly every player interviewed found a place for Osimhen in their selection alongside some of the greatest names in Nigerian football history.

Awoniyi, Aina, Ajayi, Nwabali pick Osimhen

Taiwo Awoniyi, who was called up to replace Osimhen on the squad list, named the former U-17 World Cup winner in his five-a-side alongside Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Sunday Oliseh, Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama.

Ola Aina, returning to the national team after roughly a year away, assembled a similar group featuring Enyeama, Osimhen, Yobo, Alex Iwobi and former captain William Troost-Ekong.

Another London-born defender, Semi Ajayi, in camp chose a lineup close to Aina's but swapped Troost-Ekong for Okocha in midfield, while keeping Osimhen as his frontman.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali rounded out the group of players who selected Osimhen, pairing him with Nwankwo Kanu, Vincent Enyeama, Joseph Yobo and JJ Okocha.

Calvin Bassey the outlier

The one notable exception was Calvin Bassey, who is the only player on record to leave Osimhen out entirely. Bassey's five-a-side featured Enyeama, Yobo, Okocha, Kanu and, in a choice that stood out from the rest, former Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen.

The widespread inclusion of Osimhen across his teammates' selections underlines the respect the striker commands within the camp, even in his absence.

Iwobi names Super Eagles' 5-a-side

Legit.ng previously reported that Alex Iwobi names his Super Eagles 5-a-side, including his uncle Austin Jay-Jay Okocha and teammate Victor Osimhen.

Former captains Vincent Enyeama, Kanu Nwankwo and John Obi Mikel complete the Fulham midfielder’s ultimate team.

Source: Legit.ng