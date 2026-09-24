The Federal Government confirmed that preparations for a new National Minimum Wage negotiation are on track, with the current N70,000 set to expire next year

Trade unions have already tabled a demand for N500,000 minimum wage alongside a call for petrol pump prices to drop to N500 per litre

Nigeria also responded to the ILO before its September 1 deadline over complaints about unresolved labour disputes involving NURTW, Edo NLC, Lagos TUC and others

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has confirmed that all necessary steps are in place to begin negotiations for a new National Minimum Wage, ahead of the expiry of the current N70,000 benchmark in 2027.

As reported on Wednesday, September 23, by AIT, Kamil Shoretire, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, made the disclosure during a one-day workshop focused on the ministry's activities.

President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government prepares for new minimum wage negotiations as organised labour pushes for a N500,000 minimum wage and lower petrol prices. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Shoretire stated that the process is moving forward as expected, even as organised labour has already entered the conversation with ambitious demands.

The trade union's Public Service Negotiating Council is pushing for a new minimum wage of N500,000, and is also calling for a reduction in petrol pump prices to N500 per litre, a figure far below current market rates.

Nigeria responds to ILO complaints

Shoretire also revealed that Nigeria submitted its response to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) before the September 1 deadline.

The ILO had directed Nigeria to react to a report filed by African workers, which accused the country of failing to resolve longstanding labour disputes involving the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Lagos State chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other bodies.

Nigeria also formally responded to its non-implementation of Convention 187, an ILO standard on occupational safety and health frameworks.

Federal Government says it is ready to work with relevant bodies to investigate the deaths of 37 miners in NSCDC custody in Niger State. Photo credit: @official_NSCDC

Source: UGC

Miners' deaths in Niger State

Separately, the Federal Government said it is ready to work with relevant bodies to investigate the controversial deaths of 37 miners while in custody at a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) detention facility in Niger State, according to Leadership newspaper.

Shoretire said the Labour Factory Inspectorate Department within the ministry is prepared to collaborate with a committee set up by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Ojo, which is already looking into the circumstances that led to the miners' deaths. He gave no further details on the timeline for the investigation or when findings are expected to be made public.

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TUC pushes periodic minimum wage hikes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Festus Osifo, president of the TUC, said that organised labour is pushing for an annual increase in the national minimum wage paid to workers in Nigeria.

The TUC boss stated that members of the organisation, as well as their colleagues in the NLC, have begun talks on the issue.

Source: Legit.ng