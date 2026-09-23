Music star Davido put Africa's richest man on the spot at a high-profile New York event, asking why people should invest in Dangote shares

The encounter took place at the unveiling of Dangote's billboard in Times Square, where Davido was among the guests in attendance

Dangote's response to Davido's question about his IPO has since sparked reactions online

Davido apparently could not resist the opportunity to get some investment advice directly from the source.

The Nigerian music star quizzed billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote at a recent high-profile event in New York, asking him point-blank why people should purchase shares in his company.

Dangote responds after Davido asks why people should buy his IPO shares. Credit: @davido, @alikodangote

Source: Instagram

The moment, which was captured on video, has since caught significant attention online.

Davido and Dangote at Times Square

The encounter happened at the unveiling of Dangote's billboard in Times Square, New York, where Davido was among the notable figures in attendance.

During the event, the Afrobeats star turned interviewer directing a question at Africa's richest man about his ongoing share sales.

Dangote, unfazed by the impromptu grilling, kept his answer straightforward and big-picture.

According to him, buying into his company is about more than personal financial gain; it is a vehicle for wider economic change across the continent.

"It is important to buy shares because that's the only way to spread prosperity and wealth across Africa," Dangote said.

Dangote’s answer to Davido on his IPO shares has Nigerians talking. Credit: @alikodangote

Source: UGC

Dangote's response trends online

The billionaire's message carried a clear pan-African vision, framing individual investment decisions as part of a broader mission to distribute wealth more equitably across Africa.

His calm, confident response to Davido's question quickly gained traction on social media after the clip circulated online.

The pairing of two of Nigeria's most recognisable figures, one dominating music and culture, the other commanding business and industry, made the exchange all the more compelling for viewers watching from across the continent.

Watch the interview between Dangote and Davido:

Davido opens up about his biggest one-time purchase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido stunned fans during a Twitch livestream with streamer Enzo after revealing that his biggest single purchase ever cost $11 million.

The Afrobeats star made the disclosure during the overnight broadcast from September 20 into September 21, 2026, but did not reveal what he spent the huge amount on

His comment sparked speculation among fans, with some linking the figure to a luxury property while others noted that none of his known vehicles appeared to be worth anywhere near $11 million, leaving the exact purchase unconfirmed.

Source: Legit.ng