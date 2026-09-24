The US Social Security Administration published its official ranking of the most popular baby boy names given in 2025

It is noteworthy that Liam topped the list for another year, with Noah and Oliver following closely in second and third place

The top 10 list features a mix of classic and modern baby names, reflecting naming trends across the United States

The United States Social Security Administration (SSA) has released its official list of the ten most popular baby boy names recorded across the country in 2025.

The SSA compiles its annual baby name rankings using birth registration data submitted to the agency, making it one of the most comprehensive sources for tracking naming trends in the US.

The US has released its list of the top 10 most popular baby boy names in 2025. Stock image for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: LWA, George D. Lepp

Source: Getty Images

US: 10 most popular baby boy names in 2025

Liam held the top position, continuing what has become a long stretch of dominance for the Irish-origin name. Below are the ten most popular baby boy names in full:

1. Liam.

2. Noah.

3. Oliver.

4. Theodore.

5. Henry.

6. James.

7. Elijah.

8. Mateo.

9. William.

10. Lucas.

US top baby names: What the 2025 rankings show

The list reflects a strong preference for short, traditionally rooted names among American parents. Classic English and biblical names make up the bulk of the rankings, with James, Elijah, and William all carrying long histories of use in English-speaking countries.

Theodore and Henry, both names associated with historical figures and European royalty, continued their rise in popularity, maintaining spots in the top five.

Mateo, a Spanish-origin name, stands out as the sole name on the list with clear Latin roots, appearing at number eight. Its inclusion points to the growing influence of Hispanic naming conventions within American culture.

Noah and Oliver, which have both featured prominently in SSA rankings in recent years, held firm at second and third, respectively, reinforcing their status as consistent favourites among new parents.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had deported millions of people as it tackled birth tourism.

US new visa restrictions for birth tourism

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had announced new visa restrictions linked to birth tourism and identified two categories of people who are affected.

The policy, issued under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, covers two broad categories of people: those who knowingly engage in or have engaged in birth tourism, and those who facilitate it for commercial gain.

Certain family members of individuals affected by the restrictions may also fall under the policy.

Source: Legit.ng