Mercy Johnson took to Instagram to pay tribute to veteran actor Olu Jacobs following his death

The actress revealed she shared unforgettable moments with the late legend on set, including laughter and corrections

Mercy Johnson also extended her condolences to Olu Jacobs' wife, Joke Silva, and the entire family

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has joined the wave of tributes pouring in for the late veteran actor Olu Jacobs, sharing a deeply personal message about what it was like to work alongside him.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, September 16, Mercy reflected on the time she spent with Olu Jacobs on set, describing the experience as something she will carry with her for the rest of her life.

Mercy Johnson recounts her encounter with Olu Jacobs on movie set. Credit: mercyjohnsonokojie/olujacobs

Source: Instagram

The mother of four wrote that she could never forget their moments together, noting they were filled with laughter, joy, and, in her words, "plenty of corrections." Rather than diminishing the memory, she said those corrections made their shared time even more meaningful.

Mercy Johnson's tribute to Olu Jacobs

Mercy described Olu Jacobs as far more than a veteran of the industry, calling him a legend whose presence and guidance became woven into her own journey as an actress. She added that looking back now, she has come to appreciate just how precious those moments truly were.

"Those moments will forever hold a special place in my heart. You were more than just a veteran, you are a legend and you were someone whose presence, guidance, and impact became part of my journey," she wrote.

The actress also extended her heartfelt condolences to Olu Jacobs' wife, acclaimed actress Joke Silva, and the rest of the family, praying that God would comfort and strengthen them through the difficult period.

Mercy's tribute is among several that have emerged from colleagues across the industry since news of his passing broke, with many echoing similar sentiments about his mentorship and his lasting impact on those fortunate enough to have shared a set with him.

Mercy Johnson pays tribute to veteran actor Olu Jacobs. Credit: olujacobs

Source: Instagram

See Mercy Johnson's tribute post on Instagram

Kate Henshaw, Funke Akindele mourn Olu Jacobs

Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood stars took to social media to mourn veteran actor Olu Jacobs.

Movie stars like Kate Henshaw and Funke Akindele led with emotional tributes. They also sent condolences to the family the deceased left behind.

Source: Legit.ng