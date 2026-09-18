Van Vicker paid tribute to late Olu Jacobs, revealing the veteran actor gave him key tips during his very first job in Nigeria

The Ghanaian actor shared a throwback from a Nollywood film they starred in together back in 2005/06

Olu Jacobs died at the age of 84, with his son Olusoji announcing the passing and asking the public to respect the family's privacy

Van Vicker has opened up about a personal memory that many fans never knew existed, sharing how late Nollywood icon Olu Jacobs played a pivotal role in his earliest days on Nigerian soil.

The Ghanaian actor took to social media to mourn Jacobs' passing, posting a throwback image from a Nollywood production the two shared.

Van Vicker speaks on the lasting impact of late Olu Jacobs. Credit: @vanvicker, @olujacobs

Source: Instagram

In his tribute, he described his first professional experience in Nigeria as one shaped directly by the veteran's guidance.

"The veteran has bowed out. OMG! My very first job in Nigeria in 2005/06 was with Olu Jacobs. He gave me a few tips. Amazing actor. RIP my legend," Van Vicker wrote.

Olu Jacobs' Legacy in Nigerian Cinema

Olu Jacobs, born on 11 July 1942, was widely regarded as one of the founding father figures of Nollywood.

Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, he went on to appear in British television productions and international films before becoming one of the most recognisable faces in Nigerian cinema.

Van Vicker remembers late Olu Jacobs' legacy. Crecit: @olujacobs

Source: Instagram

His commanding screen presence and versatility earned him widespread admiration across the continent.

Among his notable films were My Kingdom, Covert Operation and One Fine Day, a body of work that cemented his reputation across several decades of theatre, television and film.

Family Announces Olu Jacobs' Passing

Jacobs died at the age of 84. His son, Olusoji Jacobs, announced the news on Instagram, describing his father as "The Lion of Lufodo" and noting that his life was "well lived and fought."

The family also called on bloggers and social media influencers to give them space to grieve.

"We call on all bloggers and social media influencers to respect our family's privacy at this time," Olusoji said in a statement.

Watching the throwback video Van Vicker shared on Instagram:

Joke Silva's old interview about husband resurfaces

Legit.ng reported that an old interview in which veteran actress Joke Silva spoke about her late husband, legendary actor Olu Jacobs, resurfaced following his passing.

In the emotional interview, Silva revealed that Jacobs had been battling Lewy body dementia, a degenerative brain disease, for several years. Her disclosure offered a glimpse into the health challenges the veteran actor faced during the later years of his life.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, attracted emotional reactions from fans and admirers of the veteran couple.

Source: Legit.ng